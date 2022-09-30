The minimum wage across upstate New York is going up again at the end of this year.

The minimum wage will rise by $1 an hour to $14.20 an hour across upstate New York at the end of this year, extending the steady rise in pay for the lowest-paid workers, the state Labor Department said.

The 7.6% increase in the minimum wage from the current $13.20 an hour is based on the recommendations of a state panel that found evidence that there was pressure on wages to rise because of the pandemic-induced labor shortage.

The increase comes at a time when market forces already have pushed up the wages for many entry-level workers, with companies offering more than minimum wage to lure potential employees from fast-food businesses, which already are subject to a $15 minimum wage.

"In many instances, entry‐level wages are rising above the minimum wage floor due to the fierce competition for workers in the wake of what has become commonly referred to as the Great Resignation" a report by the state Division of the Budget said.

"Although the minimum wage worker share is likely to rise as the low‐wage sector recovery proceeds, the size of the minimum wage workforce is likely to continue to be constrained by a rise in entry‐level wages as firms compete for workers," the report said.

Since the pandemic, the number of workers across upstate earning the minimum wage has plunged by nearly 60% to fewer than 200,000 people, compared with 465,000 before Covid, the report said. About 6% of all upstate workers holding jobs earn the minimum wage – at a time when unemployment is at historic lows of around 4% in the Buffalo Niagara region.

Still, the Labor Department said about 44% of upstate's minimum wage workers hold full-time jobs. Officials said the increase will also help to close the pay gap between men and women. About a quarter of minimum wage workers are supporting children below the age of 18, the state said.

"The adverse impact that the Covid‐19 pandemic has had on low‐wage workers and the slow recovery of low‐wage employment relative to the remainder of the private sector remains the overwhelming message of virtually every source of New York employment data," the budget office report said.

While upstate, including the Buffalo Niagara region, recovered rapidly from steep job losses during the early days of the pandemic, those job cuts were heavily focused on lower-wage jobs, the state report said. And since mid-2021, the pace of the jobs rebound across upstate, including Buffalo Niagara, has slowed.

"By the third quarter of 2021, upstate had once again become the laggard, posting the weakest growth both within and outside of the low‐wage sector," the budget office report said.

The increase, which must be confirmed by the Labor Department after a public comment period that ends on Dec. 11, continues a trend of higher minimum wages that began at the end of 2013, when the minimum rose from $7.25 an hour to $8 an hour.

It had increased by 70 cents an hour each year since the end of 2016. State officials have said they plan to increase the minimum wage each year until it reaches $15 an hour upstate.