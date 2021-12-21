The local unemployment rate is dropping – but mostly because workers are scarce

The tight job market, coupled with the steady increase in the minimum wage in recent years, has narrowed the gap between the lowest-paying jobs in the market and entry-level positions in manufacturing and construction that traditionally paid moderately higher wages.

Fast food jobs now command a $15 an hour minimum wage, and the minimum for all workers will rise to $13.20 at the end of the year. That squeezes other businesses, that could offer a comfortably higher wage of around $16 to $18 when the minimum wage was lower, but now the gap between that starting wage and the minimum is narrower.

That increases the competition for workers at the lower end of the wage scale.

The result is a job market where workers feel more confident than they have in years about quitting their jobs, potentially with the belief that they can find one that they like better or pays more.

Underlying it all is a pool of available workers across the Buffalo Niagara region that is smaller than it's been in decades. Even before the pandemic, the supply of workers was shrinking as baby boomers headed into retirement. The pandemic hastened those departures, especially among older workers who are retiring early in larger numbers than before Covid.