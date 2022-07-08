The lighter side of The News: Updating Olmsted's vision; Rolle with it

Better off Fred

Buffalo's Olmsted Parks Conservancy is trying to go back to its roots in advancing the city's park system to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Frederick Law Olmsted's birthday.

As students of Olmsted's life and legacy know, there is plenty to celebrate.

Born in Connecticut in 1822, Olmsted started in a variety of jobs and careers before he entered the parks and landscape design field in his late 30s and 40s.

He designed Central Park in New York City in 1957 and then Prospect Park in Brooklyn. After a stint as U.S. sanitary commissioner during the Civil War, when he designed a hospital ship, he oversaw a mine, and then came to Buffalo in 1868 to design its entire park system – including the parkways and circles – over 30 years.

"A lot of the things you find in Buffalo wound up being found in other places in the country," Stephanie Crockatt, executive director of the conservancy, told the Buffalo Place board at a recent meeting. "He was using Buffalo as a learning laboratory."

Olmsted died in 1903 – before the era of "transportation overload," highways and urban renewal that has been blamed for destroying Front Park, Delaware Park and Humboldt Parkway, Crockatt said.

The conservancy is working to restore the arboretum at South Park, the iconic grand staircase in Delaware Park, and the MLK Park greenhouse complex; repair pathways and install benches at Prospect Park; create an accessible playground at Cazenovia Park; teach children about nature; reforest "as much as we can"; and bring back Humboldt.

Or as Crockatt described how conservancy members view their work: They are "trying to channel our inner Fred."

-- Jonathan D. Epstein

Shake, rattle and Butch

He didn't make the Hall of Fame like quarterback Jim Kelly and several other contemporaries, but Buffalo Bills fans of a certain age will never forget the contributions of tight end Butch Rolle.

Many of them will likely turn out Saturday for a free concert from 1-6 p.m. at the new Canal Street Pavilion in the City of Tonawanda.

If you don't know the story of the quintessential "Rolle" player, Erik Brady recounted it in a piece for The News last year in which he recounted this amazing stat: From the late '80s to the early '90s, Rolle caught 10 straight touchdown passes.

"The Bills would line up in a running formation from the 1- or 2- or 3-yard line with Rolle at tight end," Brady wrote. "Kelly would fake a handoff to a running back as Rolle slipped out into the flat. Most times he would be wide open, though all he really needed was a step on the outside linebacker to make it work."

Rolle will be one of the Bills alumni at the event Saturday, as a member a band that is worthy of a Chris Berman ESPN 1990s-nickname: The Butch Shake Rattle and Rolle Blues Band.

Proceeds from the concert and donations collected by Rolle's foundation will go toward creating college scholarship opportunities for the children of the victims of May 14 shooting.

Expect the band to score plenty of applause.