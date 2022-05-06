The lighter side of The News: Tears of a clown, baptism by fire and the name game

Clowning around at One Bills Drive

Twitter has a long memory.

So does Josh Allen.

Rich Luchette learned that in a very public way last week.

When Allen was drafted in 2018, few outside Buffalo Bills brass foresaw he would become one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

Just before this year's NFL draft, the team asked a bemused Allen to read "mean tweets" from fans disgusted with his selection four years ago.

One came from Luchette, an East Aurora native who's maintained his Bills fandom long after moving away at the age of 7. Luchette had replied to a Bills tweet announcing the Allen pick with: "You are clown shoes."

Allen, in the video viewed 503,000 times, adds, "You're clownface."

Friends helpfully pointed out Luchette's star turn in the video, which he's pinned to his Twitter page with the observation, "This is the worst day of my life."

But the Washington, D.C., public-relations strategist is having fun with the shout-out.

"Oh no," he wrote at first, followed by "Never. Ever. Tweet" and "Josh Allen called me Clownface, so that’s my name from now on. Sorry, I don’t make the rules."

Luchette went onto a Bills-themed podcast to explain himself, briefly added clown makeup to his profile picture and is considering buying a Bills "Clownface" jersey.

"I am more than happy to admit how wrong I was," he told us.

– Stephen T. Watson

Rolling out the welcome mat

Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney had quite an introduction to the Buffalo Place board.

Rodriguez-Dabney is the mayor’s representative to the nonprofit group that manages the downtown business district. And during her first meeting, she heard an earful.

First, there was discussion about the Cars Sharing Main Street project. The lower Main portion that’s been underway between Canalside and Exchange Street will be completed in June, after a few final elements are wrapped up with landscaping, decorative lighting, parking signs and wayfinding signs.

Then, there’s still the Canalside station, which had to be done separately, because it took time to get funding.

There's the portion of Main from Exchange to Mohawk, where the city has so far tried – but failed – to obtain the state and federal dollars it needs.

Then developer Carl Paladino went on an outrage tear. He complained that the Go Train commuter rail line from Toronto extends no farther than the new station in Niagara Falls. He vented over the decision to put the new Bills stadium in Orchard Park, instead of downtown Buffalo, and called for the city and Buffalo Place to take a stronger stand. Lastly, he said Buffalo Place should petition the city to tear down the dilapidated Perry Projects near the Cobblestone District.

Board chairman Keith Belanger turned to the phone in the middle of the conference table, where Rodriguez-Dabney was one of several attendees that called in, and said, “Crystal, welcome to our board.”

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Maeve Higgins appears on "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me." So does Maeve Higgins

For years, Maeve Higgins in Buffalo has received messages meant for another Maeve Higgins, the Irish comedian who regularly appears on the NPR news quiz "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me."

Our Maeve – a longtime "Wait, Wait" fan – recently got with an invitation to discuss Irish Maeve's book at a book festival in Los Angeles.

So Buffalo Maeve reached out to the producers of "Wait Wait" to relay the message and got something in return: An invitation to take part in a "Listener Limerick Challenge" segment, but with a twist: It would be recorded April 28 in Buffalo, at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, and Irish Maeve would be a panelist that night.

"This meeting has been a long time coming," Buffalo Maeve told us, "so I couldn't think of a better way for it to happen."

Irish Maeve appeared genuinely surprised when Buffalo Maeve, on a phone connection, said their name, and the crowd at Shea's erupted in laughter and applause.

Buffalo Maeve asked Irish Maeve if she knew the meaning of their shared name. Irish Maeve said it means "the intoxicating one," emphasizing the word "one" to more laughter.

"Oh, no, you've just met and now you're going to have a fight," host Peter Sagal joked.

Buffalo Maeve – whose father, Rep. Brian Higgins, is now the second-most prominent person in their family – remains thrilled with the "Wait Wait" appearance, saying: "It was a really cool experience."

– Stephen T. Watson

