The lighter side of The News: So much winning; the Bills make me wanna cry; Buffalo Place tears

A big win. No fooling!

North Carolina resident Kevin Whitlock is a lucky man – in more ways than one.

A visitor to Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls on April 1, Whitlock downloaded $1 in free slot play, a perk of signing up for a Social Club card, said Seneca Niagara spokesperson Phil Pantano.

Whitlock then placed a minimum bet of 88 cents on the 888 Fortunes slot machine and attempted to figure out how to play the Bally Technologies game that's a casino standard. He pressed a few buttons before walking away from the machine, Pantano said, a general sign the player didn't really grasp the game.

As a Seneca Niagara attendant soon found, Whitlock had activated a bonus feature and collected Grand Prize coins. The payout was $11,644, among the highest jackpots possible in the game, but Whitlock was no longer around to claim his winnings.

The casino's staff worked into the weekend to identify Whitlock, then Slot Service Manager Suzi Duchene contacted him – as he was unpacking from his trip, back home in Harrisburg, N.C.

Initially suspicious that this was an April Fools' Day joke, Whitlock's wife, Lisha, called the casino to verify that her husband had actually won.

Assured this was no trick – and what a cruel trick that would have been – the Whitlocks recently returned to Niagara Falls to claim their winnings. The casino workers were applauded for their investigative skills by Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming's president and CEO, and the Whitlocks left with winnings they never expected.

– Ben Tsujimoto

Pass the tissues

The NBC show "This is Us" is known for making viewers cry – maybe more so this week for Buffalo Bills' fans with long memories.

In the episode titled “The Night Before the Wedding,” Randall (Sterling K. Brown) gave a history lesson about the Bills that inspired his brother Kevin (Justin Pearson) to go back in the arms of the woman he married as a teenager and quickly became divorced after he cheated on her.

As Kevin debated with himself whether he belonged with the girl he met in grade school, Randall gave him some wisdom related to the Bills and their four consecutive Super Bowl losses. He said the Buffalo merchandise that was manufactured in case the Bills won in those years was sent to African and Asian countries and nations around the world that needed the clothes.

“So for four consecutive years in the early '90s, there was Buffalo Bills merchandise flooding other countries,” said Randall. “There are tens of thousands of people thinking the Buffalo Bills are the greatest team of all time.”

“The world is friggin' insane. It makes no sense. But you and Sophie together – that makes more sense than most things. You’re not going to screw it up this time. I know.”

There could be a motto for the 2022 Bills in there somewhere.

– Alan Pergament

You can't lose for winning

Buffalo Place Chairman Keith Belanger can’t win.

When board treasurer Barbara Danner presented an updated financial report this week for the nonprofit agency that manages the city’s downtown business district, board members noted that that group hasn’t had to borrow any money from its line of credit in some time.

That’s because, aside from the timing of revenues and expenses, the group is in good fiscal shape, and doesn’t need any extra capital.

It had enough extra cash to buy a new Bobcat for snow removal, two new Gator utility vehicles, and a new John Deere tractor. And it’s upgrading the banners on Main Street, and bringing in an electrical contractor to check some of the streetlights. “Our finances are pretty good, and it’s allowed us to consider other things,” Belanger said.

That’s not necessarily what M&T Bank – the organization’s lender and Belanger’s employer – might want to hear, since banks depend on loans to generate interest income.

“Look, Keith is crying,” board member Rocco Termini joked.

To which Belanger retorted, “Yeah, but remember when a few years ago when we had to borrow a lot of money? I was crying then, too.”

– Jonathan D. Epstein

