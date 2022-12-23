The lighter side of The News: Nothing we can't accomplish when united around banana pudding

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. seems to have found a new way to ensure a quorum for its meetings.

The quasi-public nonprofit agency – which is formally chaired by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown but often by Brendan Mehaffy in the mayor's stead – has had some difficulty of late getting enough members to show up for committee meetings and even some board sessions to conduct business. But that wasn't the case on Tuesday, when the board met at its new preferred location at Northland Central – right next to soul-food restaurant Manna, which supplied lunch.

"I want to note that we do have quorum, and that it’s no coincidence that we have quorum when we have banana pudding," said Mehaffy, the executive director of the city's Office of Strategic Planning. "So I just want to point that out for future meetings."

The board quickly cleared its agenda in about a half-hour.

"And there’s banana pudding left over," Mehaffy noted, urging members to take one for the road.

Maybe the milk and cookies help

Santa Claus is ready for his big night – at least according to Medina Memorial Hospital.

The hospital in Orleans County sent out a news release Thursday stating that medical staff had performed Kris Kringle's annual physical and given him a clean bill of health.

“In addition to his regular physical, Mr. Claus scheduled appointments with his friends in radiology to gain a more thorough look at his health,” Marc Shurtz, CEO at Orleans Community Health, said in the statement. “There was no real reason to be alarmed. This decision was based on making sure he was in the best shape possible to fly during some of the extreme weather hitting the United States.”

A photo of Santa laying on his back preparing to get a CT scan accompanied the note sent to local media.

“Mr. Claus went through some cardiac and respiratory exams, while also receiving a CT scan to confirm his health,” added Erica Chutko, director of radiology at Orleans Community Health – Medina Memorial Hospital. “It was a real treat to see our dear friend today, he’s ready for his big night and we wish him luck.”

We wondered how long – and why – Santa has come to Medina Memorial for his annual checkup instead of using the medical clinic at the North Pole.

Scott Robinson, a hospital spokesman, said Medina Memorial started publicizing Santa's preflight physicals last year.

"He thought it was a good way to reassure people of his health," Robinson said in an email. "A dear friend of his worked in our radiology department for years and in Medina was known as our local Santa."

A deal turns out better than expected

Wende and Jim Tuskes made a lucky purchase of a 2023 Hyundai Tucson at West Herr Hyundai in Clarence.

The Kenmore couple bought the 15 millionth Hyundai sold in the United States and received a lucrative prize to mark the milestone.

They leased a Hyundai previously, and a son and granddaughter already owned 2022 Hyundai Tuscon SUVs bought from West Herr, Wende said. That, and an offer of 0% interest, brought them to the Clarence dealership to buy a dark gray model.

"And it has silver trim," she said.

When the couple picked up the vehicle a week ago, they didn't know about about their milestone purchase. Wende said the automaker notified West Herr and the dealership contacted the couple on Monday to give them the news.

West Herr Automotive Group CEO Scott Bieler presented the Tuskeses with a check for $4,799.28, to cover the first year of payments for their new Tucson.

"Can you believe it? Wende told us. "It's like winning the lottery."