The lighter side of The News: No free samples; the truth is out there

I scream, you scream

Laziness and convenience on the part of American consumers is apparently driving the latest investment by Perry's Ice Cream – and its request for both tax breaks and a $2 million low-interest loan from Erie County.

The fourth-generation, family owned company in Akron is spending $18 million to expand one of its buildings and put in a new extruded novelty production line and ammonia refrigeration system, which will allow it to add 30 stick-based and hand-held ice cream treats.

The century-old company already serves up 12 million gallons of ice cream annually, as well as ice cream sandwiches. But the fast-growing novelty ice cream market – estimated at $5.5 billion nationally – is seeing big demand yet no current capacity to produce more.

Demand is so big that Wegmans Food Markets is investing $3 million in Perry's project, to secure the product for its own shelves.

Why?

"People don’t want the mess of opening a container, getting an ice cream scoop, then getting a spoon," said Perry's Controller Steve Helms, who expects the stick sales to grow to 15% to 20% of the company's business.

The new equipment – which is made by a company in Denmark and takes about a year to build and several months to deliver and install – will be capable of producing 22,000 bars per hour.

"So you could have brought some samples?" asked one of the board members of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency and its affiliated Regional Development Corp., which approved a 10-year "gap" loan to Perry's on Wednesday to help pay for the investment and cover the $1.8 million deposit to the Danish manufacturer. ECIDA also approved tax breaks in July.

"Any more ice cream jokes?" asked ECIDA's vice chair, Richard Lipsitz.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Stranger than fiction

Buffalo Bills fans are feeling a sense of relief after the team navigated a three-game, 12-day gauntlet that ended with three wins, all of them away from the friendly confines of Highmark Stadium

But maybe no one is more relieved than screenwriter Glen Morgan.

You might recall reading recently that Morgan was the writer behind an "X Files" episode from the mid-1990s in which a character has the power to control events. In the episode, the actor reveals: "What I don't want to see is the Bills winning a Super Bowl. As long as I'm alive, that doesn't happen."

Let's just say it: Some Bills fans are not exactly rational about the team and its long history of tormented struggle. So perhaps it was natural that a line of dialogue from a long-ago TV show sparked a belief that it had somehow created a curse.

So when a column appeared the same day as the Bills-Packers game, which the Bills barely won, followed by a game against the huge underdog New York Jets, which the Bills lost, followed by a game against the Minnesota Vikings, which the Bills lost in unbelievably spectacular fashion, followed by 7 feet of snow falling on Orchard Park that forced the Bills to play a home game in Detroit ...

"I said to my wife! What have I done?!?!" Morgan said in an email. "The Vikings game I turned off because I thought they had it. And then the snow storm!!!"

Happily for Morgan, a 3-0 stretch by the Bills has let him off the hook.

For now ...

– Sean Kirst