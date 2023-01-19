The lighter side of The News: Move it along; first name Dino, last name Saur; name that plow

Motion, second, approved, adjourn, goodbye

Ever wonder if those around you have someplace else to be? That's apparently how Buffalo Planning Board Chairman James Morrell felt this week.

The city panel's agenda included 12 items when it met Tuesday afternoon, following the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. That typically would mean an hour or more of work, as board members pepper applicants with questions. But not this time.

After the board members handled the first item – a public hearing related to a property consolidation for a solar project – in a matter of minutes, and then equally as quickly dispensed with an environmental review of a pending new construction project near Larkinville, Morrell posed an important question to his colleagues.

"Do you guys need to go somewhere?" he asked jokingly of Cynthia Schwartz, Martha Lamparelli and Horace Gioia – who are among the more frequent questioners.

"We just didn't have any objections," Schwartz responded.

Applicants took the hint, too. Architect Steven Carmina of Carmina Wood Morris, whose firm worked with developer SAA-EVI on two townhome proposals near School 44 on Broadway, hoped to take a shortcut after getting through the first one.

"Can we just say ditto, or do we have to put something in the record?" he asked.

Morrell responded, "Things are moving pretty quickly today."

To which board member Scott Billman added the obvious question, "Is there a Bills game today or something?"

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Who knew a T. rex could type?

Dino Grandoni, a former Buffalo News intern who grew up in Orchard Park and West Seneca, wants to get one thing on the record:

He isn't a T. rex.

"No, I'm not a big dinosaur. I'm a regular-sized human being," he said with a laugh.

Why did Grandoni need to clarify that point? It all started when the Washington Post reporter, who writes about wildlife and biodiversity, was asked by an editor to report on new research that reassessed the brain power possessed by the T. rex and its relatives.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

After the article was published, a few – OK, more than a few – people on social media pointed out that a story headlined "The T. rex may have been a lot smarter than you thought" was conveniently written by someone with the first name "Dino."

Last Saturday, a Twitter account with 13,000 followers posted an image of the headline and byline, with Grandoni's first name circled and the succinct observation "hm." The post has been viewed 2.8 million times and liked more than 123,000 times.

The many replies included pictures of dinosaurs typing at computers, humorous accusations that Grandoni failed to disclose his conflict of interest in covering the dinosaur beat and a few notes that his Italian surname fittingly refers to "tall" or "large."

Grandoni, who recalls first-grade classmates teasing him as "Dino the Dinosaur," is proud of his name and is taking his newfound internet fame in stride.

"If someone's going to become a meme, they can't really choose how it happens," Grandoni said. "So I'm happy with however it happened."

– Stephen T. Watson

How now snowplow

Here's to the creative minds of Western New York, who can always be counted on to bring the clever.

All it took this time was a request: Let's give our snowplows a little personality.

Thousands of names were suggested when Erie County's Department of Public Works' Highways Division ran its "Name a Snowplow" contest. The two highest vote-getters were Stefon Diggsyouout in the under 18 category with 616 votes while the leader in the over 18 group was Plowey McPlowface with 536.

Winners will be notified soon, but let's take a moment to simply celebrate some of the best names.

• Dwight D. Eisenplower.

• Alice Scooper.

• Snowbi Wan Kenobi.

• Lord Coldemort.

• The Big Leplowski.

Well done, Western New York. Well done.