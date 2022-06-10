The lighter side of The News: Give my regards to Chipotle; A Soprano reboot?; Pronunciation frustration

This meal was REALLY 'to go'

Ryan Yeates had a Chipotle craving Tuesday, so he ordered lunch for himself and two co-workers at Towne Mazda and, shortly before 1 p.m., headed over to the nearby Chipotle Mexican Grill on Milestrip Road in Hamburg.

When he got there, it wasn't ready. At first, he told us, he thought he was early. When an employee couldn't find the order, Yeates looked it up on his phone.

That's when he realized he'd ordered from a different Chipotle – on Broadway in Manhattan, about 370 miles away.

How did that happen? Yeates had visited New York City the previous weekend, had ordered food from that Chipotle, and never changed the location when he entered Tuesday's order online. (Yes, his first mistake was getting Chipotle in one of the world's great restaurant cities.)

Yeates feared he would owe another $40 for the replacement order, but the employees generously gave it to him for free.

"When I left I was like, well, that Chipotle's still going to be at the other store just sitting on the shelf," he said. "So I might as well throw it out there and see if somebody wants to go grab it."

Yeates, who has a large Twitter following, sent a tweet highlighting the free food and his embarrassing mistake.

if anyone in nyc wants $40 worth of chipotle, it’s sitting on the takeout shelf at the broadway location in chinatown. it’s paid for and under my name Ryan Y. didn’t look at the location before ordering and just made an absolute fool of myself in the chipotle in buffalo — kelbin (@pissboymcgee) June 7, 2022

An acquaintance, Jared Weiss, saw it while riding the subway from Brooklyn into Manhattan. Within 15 minutes, he was there.

Weiss' retweet – "A lot of people aren’t ready when opportunity strikes. A lot of people aren’t me," featuring a photo of the bagged food – received 270,000 likes.

"Yeah, I had no idea it would get this big. That has been very funny for me," Weiss told us.

Yeates' tweet earned 129,000 likes itself, as well as a response from Chipotle. They sent him a message Wednesday with codes for four free meals.

He's already used one. And he got the location right.

– Stephen T. Watson

Woke up this mornin' ...

This merger announcement has been brought to you by ... HBO.

When the Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors announced its merger with the New York Construction Alliance, it was billed as a "major move that will resonate throughout New York State's entire construction industry," by uniting the state's two dominant non-union construction trade groups.

But that wasn't the most interesting part of the announcement. The statement from the chapter's board chairman was.

“At ABC, jobsite safety has always been at the center of what we do,” said ABC Empire State Chapter Board Chairman Tony Soprano.

Tony Soprano? Wait. What?

"Yes, Tony Soprano is a real person," confirmed Santino R. Thomas, spokesman for the combined Empire State Chapter, now bolstered with more members and additional leadership.

Soprano – formally Anthony – is vice president of pre-construction services for DiMarco Constructors in Rochester, and is responsible for managing the design phase of construction projects and overseeing a team of estimators. A graduate of Monroe Community College, he's been with DiMarco for 25 years.

"Tony's efforts ensure project objectives are met with respect to contracting, scheduling, budgeting, estimating and bidding," according to his bio on the company's website. "He manages and mitigates potential risk factors, and his work culminates with the seamless transition of the job to the project operations team."

And we're positive this is the first time anyone has said anything about the name he shares with a famous fictional organized crime figure.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Just like it sounds

Look. We get it. We live in Western New York. We know the words we say all the time that outsiders have a hard time with, such as Scajaquada, Chiavetta's and No Goal.

But can professional broadcasters try just a little harder?

When the Canisius College softball team was playing in the NCAA tournament last month, the out-of-town announcers often came nowhere near the correct pronunciation of the Main Street institution. Maybe it's not so easy to get it right the first time you see it, but for the love of all things Jesuit, is it to much to suggest asking someone wearing blue and gold "How do you pronounce that?"

That's why we were delighted to see that Matthew Kochan, library access services coordinator at Canisius, shared a screenshot on Twitter of a fan holding a sign during the Griffs' game against Wisconsin that said "It's Can Knee Shh Us."

Kochan shared it with the words: "Not all heroes wear capes."

Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/JBkHCUhwsI — Kazimierz Kochan (@hugginfool) May 22, 2022

That's true. Some work in libraries.

