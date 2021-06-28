The Lawrence developer still is missing one property needed for apartment project

The developer planning a 133-unit apartment building on the edge of the Fruit Belt neighborhood needs one more city-owned parcel to finish assembling all the property he needs.
Timothy LeBoeuf thought he might get his purchase offer approved last week, but the Common Council had other ideas.
LeBoeuf's Symphony Property Management has received approval from the city to construct The Lawrence, a complex of two large apartment buildings fronting on both Michigan Avenue and Maple Street, with a connector building in between. Formally located at 983 Michigan, the $25 million project would be across from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
The four- and five-story buildings will offer a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom market-rate apartments. The facility would include 78 underground parking spaces, plus 50 additional spaces that would be secured from owners of nearby lots.
LeBoeuf and his company began assembling the properties five years ago, paying $1.75 million or $125,000 per property in late 2016 for 14 vacant lots on Michigan and Maple, and then $275,000 for another piece on Michigan two months later.
The last piece is 244 Maple, another vacant lot, which is owned by the city. LeBoeuf has proposed purchasing it for $9,150, based on an independent property appraisal, and the city's Division of Real Estate and Office of Strategic Planning recommended approval.
But attorney Arthur J. Giacalone, a frequent critic and opponent of large development projects, wrote a letter to the members of the Council, urging them not to approve the sale at that price. He noted that LeBoeuf has previously pointed to soaring land values near the Medical Campus, and that he paid much more to private property owners for the previous properties.
"You owe it to City of Buffalo taxpayers and residents to maximize the revenue the City receives for this last piece," Giacalone said.
Giacalone represents Fruit Belt resident Elverna D. Gidney and retired University at Buffalo professor Lorna Peterson, who sued to overturn the city Zoning Board of Appeals' decision last year to grant 13 variances for the Lawrence project. The case is pending before the state Appellate Division in Rochester.
"We believe that we will be successful on appeal," Giacalone wrote. "However, whether we win or lose... 244 Maple Street is worth much more than $9,150."
The request was sent to a Council committee for further discussion.
The Council also approved a one-year extension of a designated-developer agreement from July 2020 with Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, for reuse of vacant property at 393, 394, 397 and 400 Seventh St. and 120 Hudson St.
The nonprofit organization plans to construct a 31,000-square-foot building at the corner of Hudson and Niagara Street for a Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute, with office space, a museum, a theater, an event space, a cafe, media center and Hispanic gardens. The project will be funded by donations and other fundraising.