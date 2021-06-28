The Lawrence developer still is missing one property needed for apartment project

But attorney Arthur J. Giacalone, a frequent critic and opponent of large development projects, wrote a letter to the members of the Council, urging them not to approve the sale at that price. He noted that LeBoeuf has previously pointed to soaring land values near the Medical Campus, and that he paid much more to private property owners for the previous properties.

"You owe it to City of Buffalo taxpayers and residents to maximize the revenue the City receives for this last piece," Giacalone said.

Giacalone represents Fruit Belt resident Elverna D. Gidney and retired University at Buffalo professor Lorna Peterson, who sued to overturn the city Zoning Board of Appeals' decision last year to grant 13 variances for the Lawrence project. The case is pending before the state Appellate Division in Rochester.

"We believe that we will be successful on appeal," Giacalone wrote. "However, whether we win or lose... 244 Maple Street is worth much more than $9,150."

The request was sent to a Council committee for further discussion.

The Council also approved a one-year extension of a designated-developer agreement from July 2020 with Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, for reuse of vacant property at 393, 394, 397 and 400 Seventh St. and 120 Hudson St.

The nonprofit organization plans to construct a 31,000-square-foot building at the corner of Hudson and Niagara Street for a Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute, with office space, a museum, a theater, an event space, a cafe, media center and Hispanic gardens. The project will be funded by donations and other fundraising.

