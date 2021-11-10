The latest twist in WNY's hot real estate market: all-cash, no-mortgage offers

As a result, for much of the past two years, the competition among buyers was frenzied, with crowded open houses followed by dozens of bids on many houses. A home spent an average of just 17 days on the market in September – 10 days less than a year ago.

"In 33 years, I've never seen the market that we are in now," Vinci said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

There has been some slowdown recently, as real estate agents say they aren't seeing quite as many offers that were common just a few months ago. But multiple offers are still the norm in many cases, keeping the heat on exhausted buyers.

"Some buyers are burned out. They’re sick of getting offers rejected because of the loan type or because it is a loan. So they’re shifting gears," said McNichol, adding that 50% to 70% of offers she sees are now cash – a 10-fold increase from two years ago. "We’re seeing all kinds of creative strategies to get houses. Cash is one of those strategies."

Vinci and his team had four cash deals in a row. Two of them – at $750,000 and $250,000 – were investors, but the others were owner-occupied purchases. In one case, for $450,000, the buyer came from a well-to-do family who moved back home to the area and supplied the cash for their child's purchase, beating out four other offers.