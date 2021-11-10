The latest twist in WNY's hot real estate market: all-cash, no-mortgage offers

When it comes to real estate deals, cash has always been king.
Lately, though, it has been more like the emperor.
With the market for homes tighter than ever, an unprecedented number of buyers have been turning to all-cash offers in hopes of standing out over buyers who are relying on traditional mortgage financing upfront.
Many of those buyers are frustrated. They have lost out on one deal after another, despite offering far over the asking price. And tactics such as waiving inspections or offering concessions hasn't been enough to win the bidding, because there are so many buyers chasing so few available homes.
So now buyers are appealing instead to sellers' desire for speed and certainty.
They are still paying significantly more than the list price – and likely more than they ever imagined. But rather than use conventional bank loans or government-sponsored financing that often comes with contingencies and delays, buyers and their agents are now putting cash on the table to cover the entire purchase price.
"When you’re putting offers in front of a seller and lining them all up, the sellers’ eyes perk up as soon as they see cash," said Louis Vinci, an agent with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, and past president of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.
That doesn't mean the current crop of buyers are exceedingly wealthy or cash-rich, though. Nor are they eschewing debt.
Instead, they are seeking sources of immediate, short-term money just to close the deal – and then promptly going to a bank to refinance afterward so they can put the cash back where it came from.
With homes for sale scarcer than they've been in decades, the competition among buyers, especially for homes in good condition in sought-after neighborhoods, has been intense.
"People aren’t just taking $500,000 out of their checking account and writing a check," said Susan Lenahan, a veteran agent with M.J. Peterson Corp. "There is a way to do it. You have to get very, very creative in this market."
Instead, they are taking short-term loans from family. They are raising cash by tapping into retirement savings. And if they already own a house, they are taking advantage of the region's rising home prices and using the proceeds toward the new home.
Once the deal is closed, the buyers usually take out a mortgage and pay off their short-term financing.
Surprisingly, it isn't just happening with low-priced homes in rural areas or struggling urban neighborhoods, but also the mid-level and move-up homes in popular suburbs and villages that go for several hundred thousand dollars.
"We have been seeing a lot of cash deals over the last year and a half," said Amber Wesser, the current president of the trade group, and branch director for Hunt Real Estate Corp. in West Seneca. "It really didn't matter what the price range was. We were seeing cash offers at all levels."
And it isn't just local or out-of-town investors dropping mega-bucks, but also the traditional homeowners who plan to live in the houses they are buying. "We’ve seen a huge uptick of cash buyers paying any price to get the home in Buffalo they want," said Greg Straus, broker at 716 Realty Group 2.0.
Desperation
The flexibility and imagination needed to pull together some of these cash deals proves the old adage: desperate times call for desperate measures.
"It’s a hard time to be a buyer right now," said Shannon McNichol, broker-owner of Nichol City Realty. "It’s a frustrating and cumbersome experience. It’s not for the faint of heart. You have to have some thick skin."
The local housing market continues to set records with the level of demand and the pace of activity. In turn, that has driven prices up to never-before-seen peaks in Western New York, with the median price breaking the $200,000 mark this year for the first time on record.
Home prices have never been higher locally than they are now, and they're rising faster than at any point this century.
The pace of sales has cooled a bit heading into fall – both pending and closed sales slowed in September, but both are still up for the first nine months of the year, according to data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.
Meanwhile, the available supply of homes is down 14% from a year ago and is just barely meeting the demand. In fact, at the current pace of sales, the inventory would be gone in just over 45 days if no new homes came on the market.
As a result, for much of the past two years, the competition among buyers was frenzied, with crowded open houses followed by dozens of bids on many houses. A home spent an average of just 17 days on the market in September – 10 days less than a year ago.
"In 33 years, I've never seen the market that we are in now," Vinci said.
There has been some slowdown recently, as real estate agents say they aren't seeing quite as many offers that were common just a few months ago. But multiple offers are still the norm in many cases, keeping the heat on exhausted buyers.
"Some buyers are burned out. They’re sick of getting offers rejected because of the loan type or because it is a loan. So they’re shifting gears," said McNichol, adding that 50% to 70% of offers she sees are now cash – a 10-fold increase from two years ago. "We’re seeing all kinds of creative strategies to get houses. Cash is one of those strategies."
Vinci and his team had four cash deals in a row. Two of them – at $750,000 and $250,000 – were investors, but the others were owner-occupied purchases. In one case, for $450,000, the buyer came from a well-to-do family who moved back home to the area and supplied the cash for their child's purchase, beating out four other offers.
In another case that Vinci's daughter handled, a double in Black Rock was listed for $65,000, received 22 cash offers, and sold for more than $120,000.
Chris Barusic, another Hanna agent, had three offers on a recent listing at $350,000. All exceeded $405,000, and two were cash.
"I'm just sort of amazed at how much cash is around," he said.
No contingency
Cash removes one of the biggest hurdles many borrowers face: getting financing.
Buyers relying on loans can't usually guarantee at the time of the offer that they will get the money they need, creating some uncertainty and risk for sellers.
"The less contingencies the better in such a tight market," said Joel HusVar, broker-owner at 716 Realty Group 2.0.
It also avoids the risk that the house won't appraise high enough to justify the mortgage in the bank's eyes.
"It’s always a concern of real estate agents on my team that a home is going to appraise for a certain value," said Hunt agent Brian Hillery. "When there’s a cash deal, there is no mortgage or an appraiser."
So in most cases, cash offers can trump comparable financing bids, even if the cash bid is slightly lower.
"If there’s no financing, many sellers are taking even a little lower offer because it’s cash," McNichol said. "Some sellers would rather have the cash offer, because they know it’s a done deal."
In the past, it was not uncommon for parents to loan their children money for a down payment, or even to help them buy a starter home – with gift money or sometimes with the parents holding a mortgage.
"They’ve been going to the bank of Mom and Dad for a long time. That bank’s always been out there," Lenahan joked.
Now, though, there are other options as well.
Homebuyers – and sometimes their parents – are tapping retirement accounts and brokerage funds, either taking money directly or borrowing against the balance.
If retirement funds in the accounts are liquid, Vinci noted, a rule allows the account-holder to pull out money without penalty if they put it back within 60 days. Or brokerages will let clients pledge their securities investments as collateral, so they can make a cash offer without a contingency.
Then, once the sale is completed, buyers can take the home they now own and get a mortgage or home-equity loan on it.
In the past, you had to wait a full year before you could do so, but some banks have relaxed that requirement to six months – or even less. Other banks will even allow a borrower to get a mortgage on a property as soon as the contract is signed, giving them more confidence that they can show up at closing with cash.
Those buyers who are already selling a house – possibly even a house they inherited from their parents – may also have another advantage.
Their current home has likely appreciated in value over time, and the same competition that drives up bidding for buyers can benefit them on the other side – by giving them significant extra cash from their sale that can be plowed back into a purchase.
"This is a newer trend in Buffalo where we have a strong tradition of families passing down a home through the generations," said Lynn Shaftic-Averill of Hunt.
For example, HusVar listed a home in Tonawanda at $189,000 and sold it a week later for $216,000. His client was able to use that extra $27,000 for a purchase.
Not everyone has that ability, of course, and cash won't beat a higher financed offer if the disparity is too large.
But with no sign of easing up, agents are encouraging their clients to try new avenues they may not have thought of before.
"People want homes, and they’re trying to be competitive, and if they have a way to have an advantage, they’ll find it," said Stephanie Morgan, broker-owner of JRS Morgan. "There's a lot of people with money squirreled away out there. There’s a lot of people with resources."