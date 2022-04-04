The latest in WNY health care labor talks: contract at Lewiston nursing home, new venue for Kaleida talks

More than 150 employees at a Lewiston nursing home who have been working without a contract since the start of the year – and held a one-day strike last month – have landed a new deal that comes with wage increases, one-time bonuses and a jump in their employers' pension contribution.
The workers at Our Lady of Peace voted Friday to ratify a 20-month agreement with nursing home owner Ascension Living, according to the workers' union, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.
The agreement includes "new higher starting wage rates and significant raises that credit years of experience for all bargaining unit members," the union said.
The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.
The deal also includes a one-time bonus of $1,000 for full-time workers and a $500 bonus for part-time employees. Workers kept their current health insurance plans but received increases in employer contributions to dental and eye insurance. The agreement also comes with a 7% increase in the employers' pension contribution.
Employees also will get a 10% jump to payout of unused extended illness bank hours upon retirement, along with increases in shift differential among job titles. Caregivers included in the negotiations range from registered nurses to maintenance technicians to housekeeping aides, among other titles.
More than 150 nursing home workers at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston plan to hold a one-day strike Wednesday after negotiations with the facility's owner broke down last week over wages and staffing levels.
"We are pleased that Ascension Living is finally working with us to get more staff in the building to help us take care of our residents," Krista Diez, a licensed practical nurse, said in a statement.
Support Local Journalism
Ascension Living, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, a $27 billion health system, did not immediately provide a comment.
Kaleida update
There's a new venue hosting negotiations between Kaleida Health and the two unions representing more than 60% of its workers.
For the first couple weeks of negotiations, the two sides met at 1199SEIU's offices on Main Street in Buffalo. But on March 29, the unions learned the office would no longer be available due to a "structural emergency," according to a bargaining update issued Friday.
Effective March 30 and "for at least the next month," Kaleida, 1199SEIU and Communications Workers of America Local 1168 will meet in Buffalo General Medical Center's Swift Auditorium.
The Catholic Health contract sets a benchmark that Kaleida Health officials will need to consider as they negotiate with their workers. It's work that starts Wednesday, when Kaleida and the unions representing about 6,300 of its workers sit down for their first joint bargaining session.
The two sides continue to discuss non-economic proposals but most of the conversations seem to come back to staffing, the unions said in the update.
"It doesn't matter what job title you have or what department you work in, having enough staff to provide high quality patient care is a problem," the unions said. "We are committed to negotiating a contract that deals with these staffing issues."
The current three-year contract expires May 31, but negotiations could go past that date.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.