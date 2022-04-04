The latest in WNY health care labor talks: contract at Lewiston nursing home, new venue for Kaleida talks

Nursing home workers in Lewiston plan to strike over staffing, wages More than 150 nursing home workers at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston plan to hold a one-day strike Wednesday after negotiations with the facility's owner broke down last week over wages and staffing levels.

"We are pleased that Ascension Living is finally working with us to get more staff in the building to help us take care of our residents," Krista Diez, a licensed practical nurse, said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Ascension Living, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, a $27 billion health system, did not immediately provide a comment.

Kaleida update

There's a new venue hosting negotiations between Kaleida Health and the two unions representing more than 60% of its workers.

For the first couple weeks of negotiations, the two sides met at 1199SEIU's offices on Main Street in Buffalo. But on March 29, the unions learned the office would no longer be available due to a "structural emergency," according to a bargaining update issued Friday.

Effective March 30 and "for at least the next month," Kaleida, 1199SEIU and Communications Workers of America Local 1168 will meet in Buffalo General Medical Center's Swift Auditorium.

+3 How Mercy Hospital strike set the stage for key contract talks at rival Kaleida Health The Catholic Health contract sets a benchmark that Kaleida Health officials will need to consider as they negotiate with their workers. It's work that starts Wednesday, when Kaleida and the unions representing about 6,300 of its workers sit down for their first joint bargaining session.

The two sides continue to discuss non-economic proposals but most of the conversations seem to come back to staffing, the unions said in the update.