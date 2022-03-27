The housing market is still hot, but it may be poised for a cooldown

Here are five trends that will help shape the housing market this year.

Finding a house is still hard

Western New York's housing market, like much of the country, has been setting records for the past few years, as low mortgage rates and a dearth of homes for sale have steadily driven prices higher by spurring bidding wars on popular properties.

And all the conditions that made the Buffalo Niagara housing market so hot last year are still in place.

Homes are in shorter supply than ever before. As of the end of February, there were 1,055 homes available for purchase in the eight-county region, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. Not only is that a 15% drop from the prior year, but it's the lowest on record.

That means that – at the current pace of sales activity – buyers would run out of homes to look at within just a month, if no new homes came on the market. That's a record pace and shows how skewed the market is toward sellers. A balanced market would have six times as many homes for sale.