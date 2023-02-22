Jonathan D. Epstein News Business Reporter I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly. Follow Jonathan D. Epstein Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After years of go-go sales and soaring prices, Buffalo Niagara's housing market is starting to look a lot different.

Gone are the days when dozens of prospective buyers might traipse through houses before putting down 30, 40 or 50 bids. Now it's back to just a handful, at most.

Bidding wars that send blood pressure through the roof and prices through the stratosphere? They still happen, but with rising mortgage rates and higher asking prices already pushing buyers to the limit, they're more muted than they once were.

And there's less need for bidders to give away the farm when making an offer in order to be more attractive. So you may be able to keep your home inspection appointment or even use conventional financing instead of putting down cold, hard cash.

Of course, that doesn't mean there aren't still bidding wars or higher prices. The one thing that hasn't changed in the local market – a severe shortage of homes for sale – is seeing to that.

So far, though, fears of a housing bubble bursting and home values dropping haven't materialized for the most part. Home prices are still rising – just not as rapidly as they once were.

But what a difference a year – and a doubling of interest rates – can make.

Mortgage rates started rising last spring, after the Federal Reserve last year began an aggressive campaign to tame soaring inflation by raising short-term interest rates that affect everything from how much you earn on your savings accounts to how much you pay on your credit card debt and car loan.

So after paying 3% interest – or even less in some cases – for years, home buyers by year-end were paying 6.75% instead – the highest rates in 15 years. They've since dropped a bit.

On a $200,000 loan, that means paying $450 more per month over 30 years – a big hit to most buyers, and it limits how high they can bid or how expensive a home they can consider.

To be sure, there's always people buying and selling homes because they have to. Jobs change or get relocated, finances get tight, marriages and divorces happen, kids badly need to move out of their parents' basements, and empty-nesters want to downsize or move to warmer climates. But for many people, the big jump in interest rates means that unless they have to move, they're staying put – at least for a while.

According to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, completed sales plunged 30% in December from a year earlier, while pending sales still in progress – an indicator of future closed deals – fell 15%. The trend was more muted over the course of the entire year, as the rate hikes ramped up, but closed sales still fell 8%, while pending sales dropped nearly 11%.

Homes are still selling quickly, but not as fast as they once did. A house now spends 26 days on the market, which is 37% longer than it did a year ago. That extra week is a long time in the world of home sales.

And the cupboard is more full than it used to be. The available inventory for sale was up 8% in December from a year earlier.

But concern about being able to afford a new mortgage also had an effect on sellers' desire to list their homes. Just 434 homes were added to the inventory, marking the lowest level of new listings for any month of the year since late 2011.

The median sales price increased 3.4% in December, just a fraction of the 11.6% over the entire year – another sign of the cooling market. The year-to-year increase in December was the smallest all year by far – prices rose 16% in April – and the slowest since mid-2020, during the height of the pandemic.

What happens now is harder to foresee – sort of like looking down Main Street during the blizzard – although interest rates are expected to remain elevated.

Mortgage rates at their current level could deter some buyers and dampen the market. But they're still a far cry from the double-digit levels of the 1980s. And there's always the opportunity for today's to refinance to a lower rate if inflation eases and rates start dropping.

There's a reason why there's a saying among real estate agents: "You marry your house, but you date your rate."