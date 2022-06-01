The healthiest towns for housing

Where should you live? Town vs. town

Western New York has long been viewed as one of the healthiest housing markets in the country, with its affordable prices, stable values, steady appreciation, and low burden. But what if we dig a little deeper – from town to town?

That's what SmartAsset did in its seventh annual study, breaking down the entire New York state housing market to the truly local level. And just to reinforce what probably many people already felt, six of the state's 10 healthiest municipalities for housing were right here in Erie County.

Specifically, Depew came in second – after the Rochester suburb of Brighton – and was followed by West Seneca. North Tonawanda and Tonawanda came in fifth and sixth, while Cheektowaga was eighth and East Aurora rounded out the top 10. The only towns on the list that were not outside Buffalo were in the Syracuse and Rochester market.

The study ranked communities based on an index centered around affordability, stability, ease of sale and risk of loss. Affordability – measured by home costs as a percentage of income – accounted for 40% of the index, while the other three took 20% each.

"A healthy housing market is both stable and affordable," according to the report. "Homeowners in a healthy market should easily be able to sell their homes, with a low risk of losing money over the long run."

For stability, SmartAsset looked at the number of years people stayed in their home and the percentage of homeowners in the red. Risk was based on the percentage of homes that lost value. Ease of sale, or fluidity, examined how long a house stays on the market after listing.

Across the state, 10.5% of homes had negative equity, while 21% fell in value. Homes stayed on the market for 137.6 days, and homeowners spent 26.3% of their income on housing costs.

But in Depew, for example, only 2.9% of homes were underwater, and just 11% lost value. Houses remained available for sale for just 31.3 days. And housing costs took up just 18% of income.

The numbers were similar in the other Western New York towns.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

What: Calspan Development & Construction will break ground on June 9 on a new cutting-edge eye care campus for Ross Eye Institute at 235 Windward Drive in the Town of Orchard Park. The new practice, housed in 18,000 square feet of space, will provide access to a full spectrum of care in one location.

Tell me more: The facility, financed by Community Bank System, will be equipped with an imaging suite, procedure room, pediatric and optometry wings, and space for patient needs.

Why it matters: Ross is part of the UBMD Physicians Group practice, and has 25 practitioners in three locations in Erie County at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Northtowns and Southtowns. It also maintains research laboratories at University at Buffalo and the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Hospital, and provides trauma care for eye injuries at both Erie County Medical Center and Oishei Children's Hospital.

Then: The city's Race for Place initiative is designed to reimagine the streetscape, infrastructure, walkability and overall appearance of downtown Buffalo, in order to make it more appealing and connected as a place to live and work. In that context, the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. – which is spearheading much of the effort – applied to the Project for Public Spaces and General Motors Co. for a grant to support "placemaking improvements" near the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. The goal is to "create a vibrant, accessible space" that is safe for pedestrians and bicyclists, while calming traffic and enhancing public transit.

Now: The PPS approved BUDC's application for $40,000. BUDC will now work with PPS, GoBikeBuffalo and Wendel Companies on the project expected to be completed by November, with a public opening event. "It’s a project that we’re looking to turn around pretty quickly," BUDC President Brandye Merriweather said Tuesday.

The University at Buffalo's Jacobs School is one of the institutions that's been chosen to take part in a clinical trial of Paxlovid, a Covid-19 medicine being evaluated by Pfizer in children ages 12 to 17. Research has already shown it reduces the risk of hospitalization or death in adults by 88% if given within five days of the onset of Covid symptoms.

The owners of the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence will save more than $2.4 million in property taxes over 10 years, after reaching an agreement to lower the property taxes on the struggling mall while they work to redevelop it into a mixed-use town center.

The concept of boat-sharing has taken hold in Buffalo with at least three businesses offering the service in this area. Members of these clubs don’t have to pay for the vessel and its maintenance or the cost of repairs, slip fees, insurance, cleaning, storage and winterization, and are provided with concierge service coming onto and off the boats. They are responsible for membership fees and the gas they use when boating.

The way World Central Kitchen mobilized in Buffalo to help feed a grieving neighborhood shows how the organization quickly taps a network of staff and volunteers to find people in a community who can help and puts them to work getting meals to people in need.

The former Fantasy Island, now Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World in Grand Island, opened over the Memorial Day weekend and will be open only on weekends through June 19. Daily operations are scheduled to begin June 24. Only the water rides will be available at the outset of the season opening.

The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund will distribute $560,000 worth of grants, ranging in size from $5,000 to $20,000, to 70 Black-led organizations, as part of the fund's initial response to a mass shooting at a Tops supermarket that killed 10 people.

The real estate firm owned and led by Dr. Fadi Dagher and his son, Kevin, is proposing to create a major manufacturing or warehouse building on Rano Street, with potentially up to 250,000 square feet of space for lease.

Developer Anthony LoRusso is proposing to construct a three-story apartment building on Clayton Street, with 66 small housing units and on-site parking.

FeedMore WNY will scale back its outdoor food distributions it has been holding on East Ferry Street since May 18 after a mass shooting closed the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. The distributions will be fewer after May 28 as FeedMore WNY directs resources back to the 11 food pantries it stocks within a mile radius of the Jefferson Tops.

John R. Oishei Children's Hospital is planning to spend nearly $6.7 million to open a high-risk maternity unit, which will include 12 newly constructed private inpatient rooms that would occupy about 11,000 square feet on the hospital's seventh floor.

Dozens of small retailers across Erie County have applied for funds from the county's $10 million Storefront Revitalization Initiative, an effort to help businesses spruce up their facades, in its first few weeks.

Cory Clark wants to open a microbrewery in Portville and County Line Recovery in Springville wants to construct a building for material recycling in Ashford. Both are seeking tax breaks from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.

Wyoming County Health System announced that David Kobis, a longtime health care executive and management consultant, will start May 31 as its new chief executive.

A vacant former office building on Pearl Street would become a mix of 12 apartments on the basement and upper two floors, plus first-floor commercial space.

Canisius High School plans to add a splashy "learning atrium" to its Delaware Avenue campus.

1. Mixed-use development coming to Old First Ward: Developers Karl Frizlen and Michael Masters are in the midst of turning the former Barcalo Manufacturing plant into Barcalo Living & Commerce, a mixed-use community in the Old First Ward that dozens of tenants soon will call home.

2. Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue will reopen, but what that will look like is uncertain: As Tops officials plan for the reopening of its Jefferson Avenue store after a tragic mass shooting, when and how it will do so is still being considered as some community members want a new Tops store at a different location on Buffalo's East Side.

3. Doctor recognized for providing aid in strife-torn regions: Dr. Aaron Epstein has been splitting his life between surgical shifts in Buffalo and leading the humanitarian aid group he founded in 2015. Now, he's in line for one of the nation's top civilian awards.

4. Rachel's Mediterranean grill expands beyond Buffalo home: Rachel's has made it big in Western New York, and the family-owned business is now trying to expand the concept down the Thruway in New York and in larger markets such as Fort Worth, Texas.

5. Mickey Rats gets one more summer, but Captain Kidd's gives way to townhomes: Ellicott Development Co. CEO William Paladino said the real estate company is trying to get Mickey Rats Beach Club open for business again by Memorial Day, for what may be its final summer.

