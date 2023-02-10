The Great Chicken Wing Shortage is over and prices in the supermarket have started to drop.

That's the good news.

The bad news is that the price of other things used to prepare your chicken wing order at your neighborhood restaurant have gone up – sometimes way up – and that means wing prices when you dine out haven't come down.

Customers at pizzerias still regularly suffer sticker shock when buying wings nowadays, and Bocce Club is no exception, according to Jim Pacciotti, its president.

"You tell people a party pie and a bucket come to almost 100 bucks these days and they say, 'Oh my God!' " he said. "But you can feed 12 people comfortably. If you price it out per person, it's like going to McDonald's."

And now that wing prices have started to drop, it has customers wondering – why aren't menu prices following?

It's complicated.

"Wing prices have gone down, but all the items associated with them have gone way, way up," he said.

That goes for the canola oil used to fry them, the labor to cook them, boxes and tin foil for packaging, the blue cheese, butter and sauce for dressing them, and the paper products to go with them.

The sauce Bocce has made specially in California, for instance, has increased in price by $2 per jar, Pacciotti said.

While it's natural that customers might expect menu prices to come down, it makes perfect sense that they haven't, according to Chuck Lindsey, a marketing professor at the University at Buffalo School of Management.

"These restaurants have been hit so hard; inflationary pressures in general, increases in energy prices, labor shortages, and so on," he said. "They've taken such a hit and in many cases, they absorbed a lot of that themselves, as opposed to passing it on to consumers."

During the pandemic, when restaurants closed, many people left the industry for new lines of work. It contributed to a worker shortage that has restaurants devoting a much larger chunk of their budgets to labor costs. And it is just one of many costs of business that have increased, along with things such as insurance and utilities.

"Restaurants have seen a double-digit increase in labor costs – higher than the rate of inflation. And inflation has been incredibly high," Lindsey said.

That doesn't mean you won't see promotional wing prices during the Super Bowl. Wing specials are already hitting menus around Western New York.

The volatility of commodity prices such as oil and butter mean it's too risky to commit to a permanent price decrease on the menu, but the lower wing prices give stores wiggle room to offer better pricing on promotions, Lindsey said.

Though canola oil has come down from its peak in May, when it tripled in price, it still costs twice as much as it did in 2020, according to federal data. And while wings are down from their peak, they are about a dollar more expensive per pound than they were in August.

"Once you lower the price, and consumers then become acclimated to that lower price, the expectations kind of are set and then all of a sudden, there's really not much you can do," he said.

It's better to hold pat and offer limited promotions that customers expect to be taken away, so as not to upset them with a further price increase if costs go up again.

It's a tightrope walk.

"You have to stay in business. You have to keep your margins at a certain level," said Bob Syracuse, president at Pizza Plant Italian Pub.

Pizza Plant Italian Pub serves a special baked wing, so its price journey has been a little different than restaurants that fry their wings. Still, it hasn't been insulated from the price increases and the troubles that have roiled the industry since the pandemic.

"There are third parties delivering now, Uber and Door Dash, there are staffing issues. Really, the landscape is changing," Syracuse said.

Chicken wing prices on the wholesale level peaked at $3.25 per pound in May 2021, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Wings cost $2.25 per pound this week, down from $3.13 a year ago, according to the USDA.

These days, $1 per wing is considered a special. It may take a while for customers to adjust to that idea.

"I remember going to a bar called the Public Library on Bailey and Monday was 10-cent wing night," said Pacciotti. "Those are the things that people get stuck in their head."

Chicken or the egg?

Bird flu outbreaks around the world have led to widespread chicken slaughter and a scarcity of eggs, which drove egg prices to an average of $4.25 in December.

How can chicken wing costs drop while egg costs soar to historic heights?

It all comes down to the types of chickens used for each product and how they are farmed. Chickens raised for eating aren't as susceptible to illness as chickens used for egg production, because different farming styles are used, according to information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.