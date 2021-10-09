The extra $300 in unemployment is gone. Where are all the workers?

"Job seekers with more skills or experience still seem to be pretty selective as to what they will apply to," he said.

Schools are back in session, which alleviates some of the child care difficulties that kept many potential workers at home. But it doesn't mean parents are in the clear.

A critical shortage of child care workers limits the number of children a day care center can take. And uncertainty about closures, quarantines and other unforeseen pandemic-induced circumstances leaves parents worried about how readily child care will be available. Parents are hesitant to take a new job if it means they may have to ask for time off to care for their children during the workday. It's also costly, especially for low-wage earners.

"The issue of child care can make it very difficult for a parent to go back to work," said Donald Jablonski, director of Niagara County Employment and Training.

Workers are aging out of the workforce as well. The rate of retirement accelerated during the pandemic, taking out workers who might have stuck it out a few years longer under regular circumstances.

"The grey tsunami is hitting, and they're struggling to find replacements," he said.