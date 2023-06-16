LOCKPORT – Louise Williams never thought about working anywhere other than Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport.

It's where she was born in 1961 and where her mother and her aunt worked as nurses. Her sister worked there, too, retiring as a nurse when the East Avenue hospital – well into the bankruptcy process by then – closed its intensive care unit in late 2020.

Williams, who started at the hospital in 1982 as a nursing assistant and became a registered nurse two years later, saw services cut as financial challenges mounted in recent years.

She knew the hospital, where she had her own kids, would eventually close. But she didn't want to think about it actually happening.

That day is now here: The hospital will close Saturday evening, ending its 115-year run in Lockport.

"Things have been quiet," said Williams, clutching a tissue in her left hand. "It's just hitting us now in the last couple of weeks that, you know, it's definitely over."

And for the first time in 41 years, Williams is thinking about working somewhere else.

She's of retirement age, but she's not ready to leave nursing. Williams, and many other Eastern Niagara employees, plan to join the $62 million Lockport Memorial Hospital that Catholic Health System is building about 3 miles away. That facility should open in September, preserving hospital access for 80,000 residents in eastern Niagara County.

"I'm very grateful that the Catholics are doing this for our community, because we definitely need it," Williams said.

It represents a new chapter for health care in this part of Niagara County.

Eastern Niagara's closure highlights the difficulty of surviving as an independent community hospital that serves a rural population – a challenge across the country.

Since January 2005, 99 rural hospitals have closed nationally while another 95 have cut inpatient beds to maintain some health care services, according to the University of North Carolina's Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

Longtime Eastern Niagara employees hope the new Lockport Memorial will provide that same community hospital feel that kept them working at one facility for decades.

"There is a lot to say about a community hospital," said Tina Zimmerman, a radiologic technologist who has worked at Eastern Niagara for nearly 25 years and is now at the hospital's ambulatory center on South Transit Road that will remain open under Catholic Health. "You do become a family, and the relationships that you build there, I think, are what kind of stapled me here and kept me here all this time."

'End of an era'

On a Friday earlier this month, Eastern Niagara Hospital was eerily quiet.

Unused wheelchairs lined one hallway. The ICU, which served as a Covid wing during the pandemic, was empty, its wall clock an hour behind.

One hallway wall, where the hospital displayed portraits of physicians who once worked there, was getting increasingly bare, with facility leaders gradually distributing the photos to each doctor's family.

The hospital's gift shop had a two-day closing sale recently. The shop, managed by volunteers from the Hospital Guild, once made $80,000 selling Beanie Babies during the height of the toy's popularity, funds that were reinvested into the hospital.

"It's bittersweet," said volunteer Mary Urtel, 92. "It's the end of an era."

In the hospital's final days, employees found themselves sharing memories of a once-bustling facility as they prepared for a difficult goodbye.

John Villella started in shipping/receiving at Eastern Niagara in 1981, part of a hiring wave as the hospital underwent a big addition.

On his third or fourth day, when the addition was just a hole in the ground, it started to downpour as he was about to punch out at 3 p.m. That hole in the ground filled with water, flooding the existing structure. So he and about 30 others stayed until 9:30 p.m., taking buckets of water out to the parking lot.

After 10 years in that physically demanding role, Villella became a pharmacy technician – working with Louise Azzinaro for five or six years before she moved on to another role in the hospital.

One day, he came in to the pharmacy when his back was out.

So he laid on the floor in the pharmacy and good friend Azzinaro, then nine months pregnant, walked on his back, fixing it with a few cracks.

As the closing neared, Villella kept thinking about his original rationale for working at the hospital as he hopes to land a new pharmacy technician job.

"My No. 1 reason for coming was, they don't close hospitals," he said. "Keep your nose clean, do a good job, work until you retire. And I was almost right."

'The scary part'

The Lockport hospital, founded in 1908 as Lockport City Hospital and renamed Lockport Memorial Hospital in 1959, has been through many changes, particularly over the last 25 years.

There was the affiliation ironed out in 1999 with Inter-Community Memorial Hospital in Newfane. Then, on the recommendation of the Berger Commission, a formal merger between the Lockport and Newfane hospitals came in 2009, creating Eastern Niagara Hospital.

While Eastern Niagara was profitable for a few years afterward, the system posted its last annual profit in 2015. Annual revenues that totaled more than $70 million a decade ago fell to under $35 million by 2021.

Over time, maintaining services with low patient volume led to losses, and debt obligations went unpaid. A long-planned affiliation with Kaleida Health, announced in 2017, collapsed amid Eastern Niagara's financial woes.

The stress mounted for employees as they saw Eastern Niagara further cut services. In mid-2019, the system closed its maternity unit at the 134-bed Lockport hospital and eliminated X-rays, dialysis and Express Care from the Newfane site. In August 2019, Eastern Niagara said it would close and sell the former Newfane hospital.

Loaded with debt, Eastern Niagara filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2019, with plans to offer services at only its Lockport hospital and its outpatient site on South Transit Road.

Then in October 2020, Catholic Health announced a management agreement with Eastern Niagara as well as plans to construct a right-sized hospital nearby.

Catholic Health takes a different approach with new Lockport hospital "The model was built for the community based on need, not based on what textbooks would say about hospitals," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said.

The plan originally called for Eastern Niagara's Lockport hospital to stay open until Lockport Memorial could open, but funding challenges made it difficult to continue beyond Saturday.

Maralyn Militello, who joined the hospital in January 2019 and became Eastern Niagara CEO in March, said the health system kept "our doors open as long as we could."

"If we could have gone further, we would have," she said.

Recently, Eastern Niagara was still seeing around 70 patients daily in its emergency room and its urgent care, another 70 patients daily for imaging and lab work and approximately 20 outpatient surgeries a day. The hospital's emergency department treated seven patients from Monday's incident when a tour boat tipped over in the Lockport Cave.

Most of the more than 300 employees at the Lockport hospital and the ambulatory center have new jobs lined up after. Meanwhile, some longtime employees will retire and others are assessing their next move.

"My focus is still making sure we're taking excellent care of every patient that walks through the door, and that the staff are taken care of right up through the end," Militello said.

Saying goodbye

Louise Azzinaro began at the hospital on Nov. 16, 1981, but still feels like she just started.

"Even today, I feel like I just walked in, had my interview and got my job," said Azzinaro, who works in purchasing and said she might go to work at the new hospital. "It's just been wonderful. It's just kind of sad going through the floors."

For the Lockport community, it will be a transition.

Dr. Suresh Sofat, a cardiologist who has a practice in Lockport and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara, said that while the community is upset about Eastern Niagara's closure right now, that should improve once Lockport Memorial opens.

"It's a sad time," he said, "but it will get better."

To bridge the gap until Lockport Memorial opens, Catholic Health will open a 24/7, freestanding emergency department at the South Transit Road site it is taking over from Eastern Niagara. Once Lockport Memorial opens, it won't be a traditional hospital but instead will have 10 inpatient rooms and various specialty services.

But the transition should be easier with many familiar faces staffing the new hospital.

Some of them will be at the old Lockport hospital on Saturday when the Emergency Department closes at 5 p.m.

There, they'll see their last patient out.