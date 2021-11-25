The Discount Diva's pro tips for holiday shopping

I have been perfecting my holiday shopping skills ever since I was a little kid, portioning pennies at D&K and Hills to make sure everyone in my family had something to open on Christmas morning.

Here are the most important hacks I'll use this year.

See Santa for free. You don't have to buy the $50 photo package. This year, Santa Claus is coming to the Eastern Hills Mall without his paparazzi. That means you can take your own photos for free.

"Many families just can’t afford a photo package following the Covid economy," said the mall's general manager, Russell Fulton.

There will also be crafts for kids sponsored by the HOPE Project of Western New York. There's no more plexiglass and kids can sit with Santa again.

Is 24-hour shopping a thing of the past? Shorter hours have allowed stores to save money on operating costs while maintaining revenue. And, at least for now, stores have managed to close early without facing backlash from inconvenienced consumers.

Shop716 gift cards. Everybody loves gift cards. If it feels too impersonal to give one, pair it with a heartfelt letter.

The Shop 716 electronic gift card is perfect because they support all of your favorite small businesses. There is a list of more than 800 merchants in Erie County that accept it, including stores, restaurants, museums, salons and entertainment venues.