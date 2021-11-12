The Buffalo tech sector has potential. Her new job is to help it grow

And how can we as an organization engender and make those connections, and make those career pathways more accessible, both home to homegrown talent, but also think about the attract-and-retain component, as well. We think of talent outside the region. It really gets to that idea of an ecosystem.

Q: How will you measure success in this position?

A: I think about it in three ways.

I think about success here in Western New York, which is really about making opportunity more visible and accessible when it comes to training and job opportunities within our tech ecosystem and making those connection points.

I think about our national profile, the role that TechBuffalo can play in raising Buffalo’s reputation as a tech and innovation hub across the country.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

I also think about sustainability and collaboration. We talk about the creation of a tech culture within a community, the collaborations that are required to support an ecosystem. How are we as an organization sustainable and contributing to that collaboration in a meaningful way?

Q: How can TechBuffalo promote the training of people in tech jobs?