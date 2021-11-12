The Buffalo tech sector has potential. Her new job is to help it grow

There's a lot of emphasis in the Buffalo Niagara region about the tech sector's growth potential.
No one needs to remind Sarah Tanbakuchi of that.
Tanbakuchi was just named president and CEO of TechBuffalo, which aims to promote tech-sector development. The nonprofit's sponsors include Empire State Development, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, and the Western New York Impact Investment Fund.
The new position builds on her recent work with M&T Bank. She helped get its "tech hub" inside Seneca One tower up and running, and spearheaded the launch of the Western New York Tech Skills Initiative, to provide worker training.
Tanbakuchi will serve as president and CEO for two or three years under an executive rotation agreement. She talked about what's ahead:
Q: What is TechBuffalo's role?
A: TechBuffalo is a great organization whose mission is to grow an inclusive and accessible tech ecosystem within Western New York.
The focus is about connecting, convening and collaborating. Think of connecting community members, our homegrown talent, to the right type of tech training and support services, to meaningful a job opportunity and placement, be it with a startup company or a more-established employer.
And how can we as an organization engender and make those connections, and make those career pathways more accessible, both home to homegrown talent, but also think about the attract-and-retain component, as well. We think of talent outside the region. It really gets to that idea of an ecosystem.
Q: How will you measure success in this position?
A: I think about it in three ways.
I think about success here in Western New York, which is really about making opportunity more visible and accessible when it comes to training and job opportunities within our tech ecosystem and making those connection points.
I think about our national profile, the role that TechBuffalo can play in raising Buffalo’s reputation as a tech and innovation hub across the country.
Support Local Journalism
I also think about sustainability and collaboration. We talk about the creation of a tech culture within a community, the collaborations that are required to support an ecosystem. How are we as an organization sustainable and contributing to that collaboration in a meaningful way?
Q: How can TechBuffalo promote the training of people in tech jobs?
A: I think there’s multiple avenues to do that. One of the first things that we’ve talked about, even before transitioning into this role, is visibility. Visibility into those opportunities from two perspectives.
Tech, I think, is something that is intimidating and appears unapproachable. There’s sort of this image that a tech role exists exclusively within a software company or a startup.
But the reality is that tech is transforming almost every single industry. So how do you make those opportunities visible?
When we talk about a diverse and inclusive ecosystem, how do you help people appreciate that there is training that isn’t the traditional four-year degree? There is a spectrum of training opportunities and there’s a lot that already exists within the ecosystem. How do we make that visible, and how do we draw those connection points?
And then how do we work with the community organizations to make sure there’s the right wraparound support services so people can be successful in the training?
Q: Are tech companies feeling the worker-shortage pinch?
A: Unquestionably. I think you’re observing across industries that talent is the rarest resource right now. For tech companies, imagine that and the volume just pumped up by 10.
Q: You were previously a lawyer with Hodgson Russ. How did you make the transition to banking?
A: I was really fortunate in my time at Hodgson Russ – great firm. Every experience has helped me refine what I’m really looking for when I think about my career.
I think at the end of the day, it’s really about how can I contribute to making meaningful change in the community where I live? And that has continued to inform my decisions, from the law firm, to working at the bank, to my role within (M&T executive Mike Wisler's) organization, to this next great step, which I’m really, really excited about.
Q: Will you return to M&T after your term is up at TechBuffalo?
A: I think I’ll determine that when the term is up. Right now, I'm exclusively focused on TechBuffalo and using what really has been this phenomenal journey at the bank, to take that, leverage that, and apply those learnings to TechBuffalo.
Matt Glynn