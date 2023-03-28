The Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate did an unusual thing during February: It went down.

February typically is the worst month for unemployment across the region, with holiday jobs having ended and spring hiring yet to begin. Unemployment usually starts to rise in January and continues to get higher in February.

But data released Tuesday by the state Labor Department showed that the opposite happened this year.

The jobless rate, which had risen to 4.4% in January, fell to 4% during February. It was just the second time since 2010 that the unemployment rate declined from January to February, and it was lower than the 4.5% rate in February 2022.

The data also showed that the region’s job market remains tight, with the number of unemployed people dropping by 1,600, or nearly 7%, from January to February, and by 10% over the past year.

Meanwhile, 5,000 more people hold jobs than a year ago – a 1% increase that is further evidence that local employers continue to seek – and hire – qualified workers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

A separate report last week showed that the pace of hiring across the region has picked up during January and February, after stagnating for much of 2022.

But economists say the difficulties that employers are having in finding qualified workers is acting as a damper on the region’s economy, depressing job growth, simply because companies can’t hire as many people as they might like due to the region’s shrinking labor pool.

Over the past three years, more than 13,000 workers have dropped out of the local labor pool, in part because of a wave of early retirements during the Covid-19 pandemic. That works out to a loss of about 1 of every 42 available workers since February 2020.

Spotlight/economy: Why hiring remains difficult The number of unemployed people has dropped steadily over the years, while the local labor force has been shrinking, leaving Buffalo Niagara companies with much slimmer pickings when they go to hire.

“The unemployment rate is extremely low, and it may be that we even will hire more of those unemployed back,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist. “The fact that there are jobs that are available for those who need them is good.”

For now, Golebiewski believes much of the hiring involves workers who are either returning work after retiring because of the impact of the spike in inflation during the pandemic. Rising credit card debt also may be pushing some people to take on an extra part-time job, she said.

But that still doesn’t mean that hiring is easy. Many businesses are making do with fewer workers than they might normally have.

“They’ve been making due with what they have, but they’d prefer to have more,” she said. “We’re at a point where, if we start laying people off, businesses close.’

“In a normal time, we might usually have, whatever, five people behind the counter and when activity slows down, we let go two of them because demand doesn’t require them to have the five anymore," she said. "But we haven’t had more than two back.”