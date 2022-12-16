The Bills make me want to shop: Team-related items are hot holiday gifts

What's one of the hottest holiday gifts this year? It's likely to be Buffalo Bills gear.

Bills items are popular gifts most holiday seasons, but especially so this year. From player jerseys, T-shirts and sweatshirts to key chains, stickers and memorabilia, people are scrambling to get their hands on Bills items, local retailers say.

It is not so much one thing that’s selling. People are buying “literally, anything” Bills-related, said Mary Friona-Celani, owner of the Totally Buffalo Store.

“Whatever has a Buffalo or Bills logo on it, will sell. It doesn’t really matter what it is, at this point,” she said. “People are coming to the counter to pay with their arms filled with Bills apparel.”

Jason Lake has seen it too. His Depew store, Zuba Zone 716, is selling more Bills replica jerseys – quarterback Josh Allen’s No. 17 is the biggest seller – as well as canvasses autographed by local pro athletes.

“Business has been consistent, and the Bills winning definitely helps,” he said.

The popularity of Bills gear is a boost to the local retailers that carry football-focused items and other Buffalo-related products – products that help them stand out in a retail market that is increasingly dominated by big national chains.

Dave Gram has been selling Buffalo-themed and local sports team apparel, clothing and other items for the past decade.

After years of fielding calls from people interested in coming into a store to get a closer look at the items he had been selling online-only, Gram decided to open a brick-and-mortar location two years ago in Depew.

Gram said he never expected to do as well as he has at the storefront for Store716.

But Buffalo-themed gear, especially Bills stuff, is as popular as ever. Gram said when he designs or gets new items into his Olmstead Avenue store, most of them go quickly.

Who's buying? Store owners say it's not only local fans, but also Buffalo-area transplants.

“We were able to buy a building perfect for what we needed. It was also great timing with the Bills getting really good,” Gram said. “It just kind of worked out well for us. We’ve found that there are a ton of people who still like to go into a store to shop.”

The Totally Buffalo Store started as a retail concept aiming to capitalize on the love locals feel for their city through Buffalo-themed products. The recent success of the Bills has added to its appeal, said Friona-Celani, a former Buffalo TV reporter.

The Bills, who lead the AFC standings going into the stretch run of the 2022 season, have made the playoffs the past four of five seasons after enduring a 17-year postseason drought.

Friona-Celani's store carries official Bills merchandise and also sells Buffalo-themed, non-team items made by about 100 different local artisans. She started selling these products in 2017 at pop-up events and opened her first brick-and-mortar shop two years ago. She now runs five shops throughout Western New York, with the latest opening on Black Friday.

“People love this town and love this community of Western New York and we just feel like we’re celebrating now even more than ever with the Bills’ success,” she said. “But it really isn’t just about the Bills – most of the artisans we deal with don’t make Bills-related products.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Jeff Morreale of Buffalo Apparel Co. on Hertel Avenue sells licensed Buffalo Bills and 26Shirts products, as well as creates his own clothing and apparel designs. Bills-related products have become a large percentage of his sales, he said.

“Without them getting good and really doing well, we’ve got to find other things to do,” said Morreale, who worked as a graphic web designer for 10 years, before starting in wholesale and then opening a store in 2017. “It’s been a big boost to the business.”

Indeed, the popularity of the Bills is what finally pushed Lake to follow his passion and open Zuba Zone 716 two years ago. He tries to help people build up their man caves, selling home décor, memorabilia to display and autograph items. Before that, Lake spent 15 years running automotive shops and sold sports items as a hobby.

"The Bills making the playoffs was a big part of the reason I made the change and started to do this full time," he said.

Holidays provide big sales uptick

Morreale said he is enjoying the holiday uptick and counts on the month of December for about 35% of his annual business.

“There is a constant flow of people in and out,” said Morreale, who recently signed a contract with Tops Markets to offer his products in 20 stores.

He comes out with his own designs each season and is planning to release more for the playoffs to help boost business, even as he goes through a personal hardship.

"We’re always trying to do something that you can’t get anywhere else,” said Morreale, speaking from Roswell Park, where he recently had brain surgery after a cancer scare.

Store716 is enjoying strong sales so far this holiday season and can’t keep some of its new clothing and apparel in stock, Gram said. He’s been launching a new product almost every week.

“It leaves some customers wanting more,” he said.

One of the biggest challenges for Gram has been fulfilling all the online orders he’s been getting during the holidays. On Sunday alone – the day of another Bills victory – the store received 400 online orders. About half of them are from outside the area, many of those orders placed by expats living in Florida, he said.

Staffing hasn’t been issue

To serve customers during a busy holiday season, these stores need staff – some more than others, which can be difficult these days with the national trend of employee shortages persisting.

Friona-Celani said she’s got a full staff – even now with five stores. That includes her daughter and two nieces.

Gram said he considers himself lucky to have such a dedicated group of people working at his store.

“We all know this is the time to buckle down and get it done and then after Christmas, we can kind of look back and take a deep breath,” he said.

And he’ll need all his staff right about now. Gram said there’s an even bigger bump in business that comes in the five days before Christmas, when online ordering is no longer an option for people hoping to get shipments to their residence by Dec. 25.

“I expect that we’ll get crushed that last week before Christmas,” Gram said.