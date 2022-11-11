The big comeback: How Delaware North rebuilt its sports concessions business

Businesses have long had to endure downturns, but what Delaware North's sports concessions business went through during the pandemic was far worse.

It simply had to survive as professional and collegiate sports shut down, and then shut out spectators, while Covid raged.

And then it had to set about rebuilding the business.

It’s been a “wild, fast and resilient effort” for the food and beverage, retail and hospitality provider to rebound – and reinvent – itself, said Jamie Obletz, president of the Sportservice division for the Buffalo-based company.

The pandemic nearly threw a knockout punch to the concessionaire business and its operators. With sports completely shutting down in March 2020 and then gradually reopening – at first to no fans – sales for these businesses were at zero. Then Covid restrictions on fan capacity levels for stadiums and arenas continued to put a dent into the bottom line of sports concession operators.

Embracing new technology

But Delaware North has made a remarkable recovery. It's embraced new technology as fans have returned. And the trying times have made Sportservice more willing to innovate – and to embrace change more quickly.

It hasn't been without pain, though. During the darkest days of the pandemic, with fans shut out of the roughly 50 professional sports venues where Delaware North runs food and beverage and retail operations, it started cutting jobs. The company eliminated 14% of its local full-time jobs and 4% of its U.S. full-time workforce in September 2020. It permanently cut 139 jobs in the Buffalo area, among 517 jobs nationally.

But since then, fans have returned, and Delaware North's business has bounced back. Delaware North and other concessions providers are surpassing pre-Covid levels in revenue and average amount spent by fans.

Delaware North now is exceeding its 2019 revenue numbers in key metrics tracked by the company by double digits, and in some categories by 25% to 30%, Obletz said. As a privately owned company, Delaware North does not disclose detailed financial data.

That's good news for Delaware North, because sports concessions is its largest business line, based on revenue – and its oldest at about 100 years old – generating $1.5 billion for the company.

“The bounce back of the business has been proven in a big, big way, and that was kind of our thinking during Covid,” Obletz said. “When uncertainty was at an all-time high, the resiliency of baseball, football, basketball and hockey helped the issues eventually subside and doors reopened and fans came back.”

More willing to change

Going through the pandemic allowed the company to step back and reevaluate its priorities. Moving the business model forward had been part of decadeslong conversations, but the pandemic became the catalyst for going ahead with some of those initiatives at a “supercharged rate of speed,” Obletz said.

“We’ve done more in the past two years than we did in the previous 10 years, and you’re going to see a lot more of it in the next few years as well,” said Obletz, who’s been at Delaware North for six years after starting his career two decades ago in investment banking at M&T Bank.

The biggest changes for Delaware North have been taking the business almost completely cashless and embracing other types of technology.

Going cashless has simplified the business model and helped reduce theft. It’s also assisted in increasing the speed of service and the average spend of a consumer.

Dustin Hemesath of FanFood, a mobile ordering platform helping venues go cashless, said concession operators are now focused on quick access, shorter lines and making purchases easier so customers can get in and out and back to their seats.

"The pandemic has really forced venues to look at operations and how to become more efficient, and one of those has been mobile ordering and going cashless," he said. "People are excited about being out and social again, and part of that is the food and drinks that go along with it."

Speeding up service

Meanwhile, adopting touchless and sensory-driven technology and digitized systems has helped speed service and provide autonomy for fans, Obletz said.

That includes the use of autonomous shopping experiences such as Amazon Just Walk Out and Mastercard Shop Anywhere, along with self-checkout scanners and integrating mobile ordering platforms into the apps of the various teams.

That's been more important than ever as concessions operators also have had to learn how to deal with slimmed-down staffing and a tight labor market that has made hiring harder, Hemesath said.

"The industry is still going to have to revolutionize and change over the next five years to adapt to the labor issues," he said. "I see more of the same changes that have been implemented and they're going to have to take steps even further if they can't get the staff to come back."

Sabres, Bisons use technology to reduce long stadium food lines There are software and payments providers allowing attendees to place a mobile order and then pick it up when ready at the nearest concession stand.

Baseball is big

Delaware North may be most well-known in Buffalo as the longtime concession provider for the Bills and Sabres and company Chairman Jeremy Jacobs' ownership of the Boston Bruins, but the company’s biggest connection to the professional sports world may be with America’s national pastime.

While Delaware North touches across the five largest sports leagues in the U.S., the company is the top industry player in baseball, running concessions, retail and hospitality services at 11 of the 30 major league ballparks.

It is also the No. 1 concessionaire in the NHL – in eight of 32 arenas – and has a sizeable footprint in the NFL, NBA and professional soccer as well.

The company’s first baseball account dates back to the 1920s with Detroit’s professional team and its’ relationship with Major League Baseball is a major contributor to how the business was built. Given the length of the baseball season – now 162 games – and the number of customers at stadiums across the league, it gives the company an opportunity to put its resources to good use.

“It’s a big part of who we are and our legacy, and we think it will be for years to come,” Obletz said. “Baseball continues to be a very attractive commercial space.”

More focus on diversity

Since the May 14 shooting at Tops Markets in Buffalo that killed 10 people, Obletz said there’s been more of a realization from corporate America that it needs to play a larger role in advancing the dialogue around race and bridging the divide.

With that in mind, the company operates the retail store at the Jackie Robinson Museum, which opened over the summer in New York City, and does so on a break-even basis – donating profits back to the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner than Delaware North,” said Della Britton, president and CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation. “We are truly grateful for the company’s ongoing financial support and its shared passion for publicizing Jackie Robinson’s story through engaging retail offerings.”

The retail space within the museum features products highlighting the groundbreaking Black athlete and his commitment to social justice and equal opportunity.

“It was a no-brainer for us,” Obletz said. “We’ve been at the intersection of baseball and the commercialization of baseball for 100 years, so this was a small way for us to kind of give back to the sport and recognize Jackie’s legacy – not only what he did for the sport, but also, more broadly, the civil rights movement. I think what happened after May 14 only kind of reinforced our desire to do this.”