The BFLO Store will open at new location

The BFLO Store will hold a soft opening at its new flagship location at the Transitown Plaza on Saturday.

Tensions boil over as Eastern Hills Mall owner tries to block the BFLO Store from leaving Landlord and tenant disputes usually play out behind closed office doors. It's not every day you see a landlord parking a tractor in front of a store's doors to prevent it from leaving.

After a dispute with its landlord Uniland Development left it unable to access its previous Eastern Hills Mall location, the store scrambled to get into the new space by 716 day.

The BFLO Store will occupy 20,000 square feet. Sublet tenants will co-locate on the second and third floors, as well as part of the first floor. In the next 18 months, tenants will include a high-end salon, an event center, a brewery and restaurant with rooftop terrace. Wonder Coffeehouse, a coffee and wafflehouse near Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, will open in the fall.

The grand opening was in jeopardy this week when Eastern Hills Mall landlord Uniland Development blocked the BFLO Store's entrances with a truck and tractor over a dispute about store owner Nathan Mroz removing fixtures, windows, doors, flooring and plumbing it said was not authorized. A court order required Uniland to allow Mroz access to remove merchandise.