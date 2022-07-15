 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The BFLO Store will open at new location

  • Updated
  • 0
BFLO Store (copy)

Owner Nathan Mroz, right, fills online orders for pickup with assistant manager Mary Fish, left, at The BFLO Store at the Eastern Hills Mall, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The BFLO Store will hold a soft opening at its new flagship location at the Transitown Plaza on Saturday.

After a dispute with its landlord Uniland Development left it unable to access its previous Eastern Hills Mall location, the store scrambled to get into the new space by 716 day.

The BFLO Store will occupy 20,000 square feet. Sublet tenants will co-locate on the second and third floors, as well as part of the first floor. In the next 18 months, tenants will include a high-end salon, an event center, a brewery and restaurant with rooftop terrace. Wonder Coffeehouse, a coffee and wafflehouse near Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, will open in the fall.

The grand opening was in jeopardy this week when Eastern Hills Mall landlord Uniland Development blocked the BFLO Store's entrances with a truck and tractor over a dispute about store owner Nathan Mroz removing fixtures, windows, doors, flooring and plumbing it said was not authorized. A court order required Uniland to allow Mroz access to remove merchandise.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Monocle brings boutique feel to department store setting

The Monocle brings boutique feel to department store setting

The Monocle opened on Hertel Avenue in late May after an estimated $1 million renovation of a former synagogue. It is billed as a two-floor, lifestyle luxury shopping experience, highlighted by Room, a high-end furniture store, interior design firm Michael P. Design, and Crockett & Co. barbershop and salon. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Todd Giolando talks about his cannabis plants at his Three Cord Ranch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News