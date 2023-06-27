When Tom Szulist converted much of his cherry and garlic farming in Appleton to state-licensed pot growing in 2019, he was promised he would have a three-year head start before the deep-pocketed corporate pot companies that have dominated the cannabis industry in other states would be allowed to enter the New York market.

Before those corporate cannabis operations could come in, the state assured farmers and retailers, justice-involved individuals and state-sanctioned mom-and-pop shops would have time to establish themselves as viable businesses, giving them valuable time before they had to take on such formidable competition.

Now, the state is poised to break that promise, with new regulations that would allow out-of-state operators in the medical marijuana industry, such as MedMen, to add three adult-use dispensaries apiece by next year.

Not only that, the regulations would allow medical operators to do business under more favorable growing conditions than the state’s other growers, and be able to stock their shelves with their own product.

The change is all the more devastating to small pot operators by the state’s slow rollout of its legal cannabis dispensary program. Some farmers sank their life savings and mortgaged their homes to fund cannabis operations only to find the marketplace in which they were promised to sell their pot didn’t exist when crops were harvested – and would barely exist nearly a year later.

“We’re going into another season and it should be exciting because all of my customers are dying to pick up my products. But I couldn’t even share last year’s crop with them and now I’m starting another one,” Szulist said.

And it’s not just the growers that will be thrust onto an uneven playing field.

Retailers, many of whom are still trying to get their businesses off the ground or have yet to receive licenses, will find they have little or no first-to-market advantage, and are competing against corporate stores that have perfected their trade in other states and are allowed to grow their own, higher-grade cannabis.

“You said we’d have three years without these guys coming in and, a year later, they’re coming in,” said Szulist, at Singer Farm Naturals. “That’s breach of contract, I would say, in legal terms.”

At the crux of the issue is medical operators’ ability to grow so-called “indoor” cannabis – pot grown indoors under highly controlled growing conditions away from the weather, where traditional state growers using greenhouses or outdoor land are substantially restricted. Indoor cannabis is considered higher quality and more desirable to a large swath of consumers.

“That’s really a slap in the face,” Szulist said.

In Szulist’s opinion, letting big operators skip to the front of the line is all about the money. Though the state insists its rollout has been slow because it wanted to make sure those with cannabis convictions had first crack at the industry, the state’s inability to get them up running in a timely manner and failure to build its social equity fund has left them scrambling for cash wherever they can get it.

Legal pot shops in Depew, the Southtowns and on Main Street hustle to open The race to be the first legal cannabis dispensary open in Western New York continues – but because the process is so brand new and so opaque, no one seems to know how it will shake out.

For the privilege of cultivating their own cannabis, medical operators would pay a licensing fee of $5 million, then 2% of gross revenue or $1 million every year for five years, whichever is less.

They also would be required to stock half of their shelves with other New York State-grown cannabis and cannabis products for the first year. To add a dispensary, they would also pay a $3 million licensing fee per co-located store. Those fees are on top of the tax revenue the state will reap from sales.

“It’s not surprising New York is continuing to backpedal on things they’ve been promising since March 2021,” said Scott Mazza, co-founder and chief operating officer of Hamburg-based Vitality CBD, who is waiting for an adult-use license of its own.

Jeff Jones, an adult-use cultivator from the Finger Lakes, told Office of Cannabis Management officials at a meeting this month that such regulations would unleash catastrophic consequences for small farms.

He pointed out they go directly against what the OCM has consistently said is its “north star”: helping undo damage against justice-involved individuals and helping the Black and minority individuals that suffered the most under the so-called war on drugs.

“You are not on your way to creating generational wealth. You are on your way to creating generational debt and despair,” he said. “We had a suicide prevention professional on our recent cultivator call. That is heartbreaking.”

There are 10 medical operators in the state, which means there is the possibility of 30 more dispensaries entering the market statewide.

But that’s not enough to scare Chris Van Dusen, a licensed cultivator and processor in Batavia and CEO of Empire Hemp Co. Though he is anxious for more retailers to open, he feels he has built enough relationships in Western New York to be successful when they do.

“Once the state is fully opened, we’re not going to be able to produce enough. It’s gonna be unreal,” he said. “We know that’s coming. We hope it’s coming. So I think there’s gonna be room for all of us.”

'Just Band-Aids': WNY pot growers say selling to tribes helps ease glut, but legal stores need to open Legal cannabis growers have been sitting on millions of dollars worth of cannabis in New York, waiting for more state-licensed pot dispensaries to open where they can sell it.

Though Van Dusen, like everyone else, is waiting for more retail outlets to open – and sitting on hundreds of thousands of dollars in product until they do – he’s prepared for an eventual influx of business. Empire just took possession of an additional 23,000 square feet of space so that it will be ready to scale up quickly when demand increases.

“We’ve got the supply chain there now,” he said. “It’s just the end of that supply chain, getting these dispensaries open or creating these outlets where we can start getting rid of stuff.”

Gina Miller, a dispensary license owner opening in the Southowns, is bracing for the competition with big, established retailers.

“I feel a little uneasy, but at the same time, they were coming in regardless,” she said. “Yes, we won’t have that head start, but, you know, our background is the liquor business, and there are a lot of those.”

Miller owns Southgate Liquors & Wine and said she is used to finding her customers amid stiff competition and the labyrinth of state laws.

“If you find your niche and you find your neighborhood, you make relationships with your customer base, they’re probably going to come back,” she said. “So I think that’s going to be the industry going forward. I guess that’s the scary part is no one really knows.”

State takes a swing at illegal weed shops – and promises more to come The state began cracking down on unlicensed marijuana shops in New York City Wednesday with a warning for other illegal shops in the state: You're next.