One of Buffalo's best-known bakeries is moving forward with an $8.6 million expansion to add another production line for flour tortillas.

Father Sam's Bakery won approval from the Buffalo Planning Board to construct a 17,025-square-foot addition to its 37,800-square-foot production facility, boosting the size of its overall operation by 44%. That will allow it to add a third automated tortilla line, so it can increase production locally by 40% and add 10 jobs.

It also plans to invest in a new computer operating system and other technology so it can better manage its new equipment, systems and its facilities, which also includes a duplicate manufacturing plant in Charlotte, N.C.

Father Sam's is a third-generation, family-owned bakery that has been making flatbreads for over 45 years, mostly on a private-label basis for regional and national customers, but also under its own brand. Customers include Wegmans Food Markets, Tops Friendly Markets, Restaurant Depot, Mighty Taco and 7-Eleven, as well as several national distributors, with 70% of its business outside New York State.

The project already received a package of tax breaks from ECIDA late last month. Construction is expected to take six to eight months.

Swan Street Railyard

The Swan Street Railyard project by Frontier Group of Companies and Lazarus Industries didn't have quite as smooth a reception at the Planning Board, which tabled its application because it fell short on details for its required "transportation demand management" plan.

Frontier – which developed the Seneca Street Lofts and 500 Seneca projects – is working with Lazarus on a $17 million to $20 million project that would bring 62 apartments, 51,000 square feet of commercial space and two warehouses to a 3.7-acre former railyard site west of Larkinville. Located at 567 Swan and 592 Seneca, the triangular property sits at the foot of Jefferson Avenue where it ends at Myrtle Avenue.

Plans call for a three-story building , with 28 one-bedroom apartments and 34 two-bedroom units on the second and third floors.

Those would sit above 36,000 square feet of commercial space. A separate 15,000-square-foot metal storage building at the rear of the site, near CSX Corp. rail tracks, would offer two light industrial spaces.

Planning Department's staff found the transportation plan to be "incomplete or confusing," said Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz.

"We felt that there was still some information missing as far as transportation demand," said city planner John Fell.