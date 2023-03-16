Who would have thought making a footlong hot dog roll would be so difficult?

Evan Ortolani, president of Ted's Hot Dogs, found out the hard way.

For three years, the iconic Buffalo chain has been struggling to find a footlong roll that meets its standards. It now hopes a new bun bakery will be the answer to its roll problem.

For decades, it had used footlong rolls made by Ohio-based Schwebel's Bakery. But as Schwebel's looked to tighten up its operations during the pandemic, it stopped making the specialty bun.

For Ted's, finding another bakery has been a struggle.

Since then, Ted's has been through dozens of bakery vendors throughout the Northeast and it still hasn't found the right fit.

From time to time, it even pulled footlong hot dogs off its menu for a want of buns.

"We couldn't put a footlong roll out there that didn't operate well or hold up to our taste and quality," he said.

On and off, it has resorted to putting one footlong hot dog on two six-inch buns.

That happened again last week, as some unhappy customers took to social media to express their discontent.

"Ted's Hot Dogs doesn’t give you a foot long roll anymore!," tweeted Dan Penberthy, the CEO of Buffalo venture capital firm Rand Capital. "They slam my big doggy onto two rolls and ask 'you want me to cut it in the middle.' Very disappointing Mr Ted’s!"

Hot dog buns may not sound like a big deal, but it is to Ted's, which sells thousands of footlong hot dogs each month.

It all started when the pandemic hit and Schwebel's stopped manufacturing footlong rolls for commercial use. While the buns were essential to Ted's, they weren't a big part of Schwebel's business.

"Like a lot of the manufacturers today, they stopped making their lower-selling [products]," Ortolani said.

Ted's soon found that finding a replacement wouldn't be easy.

It turns out that footlong hot dog buns are a surprisingly hard product to manufacture well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

They require specific equipment and special handling techniques to keep the roll uniform all the way through, Ortolani said.

And it's not easy to make something with the structural integrity to hold a footlong hot dog, along with whatever relish, heavy chili or other toppings customers demand.

For bakers, the hardest part is slicing the buns.

"It's easy to bake them, but it's hard to get a good cut," Ortolani said. "The longer you make them, the harder it is to get a good cut."

As it searched for a new bun baker, Ted's began testing different rolls in its smaller restaurants.

"The footlong would fall through the bottom of the roll or the cut was off-center, or our dressing person would have to pry the bun open and rip it," he said. "We were going through a lot of product, wasting a lot of product."

Three times, Ted's thought it had found its bun maker. Shortly after settling on the first one, the roll company's quality began to trail off.

The second company couldn't keep up with the quantity Ted's needed for its 10 locations.

And the third manufacturer eventually stopped making the slower-selling footlong variety, just as Schwebel's had.

"I can't tell you how many footlong rolls we've gone through that just haven't held up," Ortolani said. "It's hard to find a footlong roll that can hold up to all the Buffalonians."

WTF , ⁦@TedsHotDogs⁩ doesn’t give you a foot long roll anymore! They slam my big doggy onto two rolls and ask “you want me to cut it in the middle”. Very disappointing Mr Ted’s! pic.twitter.com/HLTSdEvqe9 — dan from rand (@dpbuffalo) March 13, 2023

Footlong hot dogs have become more of a novelty since Ted's opened nearly 100 years ago, but it's not like the rolls have gone extinct.

"Finding a quality bun that works for our volume is quite hard," Ortolani said. "We serve so many so fast."

But now, Ted's thinks it has finally found their solution with Cellone's Italian Bread Co. in Pittsburgh.

More than a century old, Cellone's was founded by immigrants like at Ted's but, rather than Greek, Cellone's founders were from Italy. And they manufacture just the type of buns Ted's is looking for, at the right volume.

"They do everything that we need the footlong roll to do," Ortolani said. "And they can support our volume and our quality."

The company tested the roll at its Orchard Park store. The 12-inch, white bun holds up in the company's bun warmers and can handle as many ingredients as workers pile on top. It has put an order in through its supplier, Sysco, and plans to have all its stores stocked with the footlong Cellone's rolls next week.

Ortolani considers finding the Cellone's bun a "major victory."

"My mom is the owner of the company and she still takes almost 100% of the customer calls that come in, so we hear what Buffalo's saying," he said. "If we put something out there, we'll know within a week if it's not working. We don't want to upset the people that we love."