'That house sold for how much?' Sizzling housing market pushes prices to new highs

"It’s still pretty crazy," said Susan Lenahan, a longtime city agent with M.J. Peterson Corp. "It’s just still very, very active, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon."

It has also changed the way homes are valued. Pricing guidelines that seemed high a year ago now are, in many cases, way too low.

"It was just so hard to keep track of the market at the time," said Jerry Thompson, broker-owner of Century 21 Gold Standard in East Aurora. "Pricing a house was like trying to price Bitcoin on a surge. The market was so hot it was driving it through the roof."

Eye-popping prices

It's no secret to anyone who has tried to buy a house in Western New York – or anywhere in the country – that the market has been overheated for the past few years.

The Covid-19 pandemic only exacerbated conditions with a brief shutdown last spring and new pressures on both buyers and sellers.

But the stage was already set for prices to increase because of the strong demand for homes during most of the past decade and the record low mortgage rates that have made financing less of a burden.