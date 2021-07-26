Tesla's solar rebound stalls out

Tesla's solar energy business stagnated during the spring, stalling after hitting a two-year high during the winter.
The company's solar energy deployments fell by 8% from the first quarter of this year to the second, dipping to their lowest point in the last three quarters.
Even so, Tesla's solar business – which is a key part of the company's operations at its taxpayer-subsidized factory in South Buffalo – has rebounded strongly from its darkest days a year ago.
Tesla's solar deployments are more than three times their level of a year ago, at the end of a four-year slump when the company was diverting resources away from it to focus on the launch of its Model 3 electric vehicle and then grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.
As for the company's solar roof – the complex and expensive roofing product that has solar cells built into roofing shingles – Tesla said installations have continued to increase at a high percentage rate, although it provided no details.
"Solar roof deployments grew substantially both year-over-year as well as sequentially" in the second quarter, the company said in its second quarter letter to shareholders.
Tesla, however, has not provided any specifics about the production or installations of its solar roof, and analysts believe that any improvements in sales are coming from a relatively low base.
The solar roof was intended to be the main product made at the company's Buffalo factory, but its development has been slow since CEO Elon Musk unveiled it in October 2016, just before it acquired the solar energy business from SolarCity.
Musk also was SolarCity's CEO, and the acquisition is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by shareholders who contend the deal was unfair to investors and was a bailout of SolarCity – a company run by Musk's cousins.
The complex nature of the solar roof has hindered its development and its rollout. Musk admitted this spring that the company made “significant mistakes” that underestimated how difficult the new roofing product would be to install on some roofs.
"We continue to improve efficiency of our install crews," Tesla said.
Tesla had 1,058 employees at its South Park Avenue factory by Memorial Day weekend, which was 72% of its way toward the requirement that it have 1,460 jobs by the end of 2021 or else face a $41.2 million penalty from the state.
Tesla has received two extensions from the state that gave it more time to meet its employment target at the Buffalo factory, which was built and equipped by the state with $950 million in taxpayer funds.
The improvement in Tesla’s overall solar energy business is less meaningful to its Buffalo operations, since its partner, Panasonic, scrapped its solar panel manufacturing venture in Buffalo last summer, eliminating 375 jobs.
Tesla said it deployed 85 megawatts of generating capacity during the second quarter, more than three times the 27 megawatts a year ago but 8% less than the 92 megawatts it deployed during the first quarter of this year.
Tesla's profits and sales for the second quarter beat Wall Street expectations, with record deliveries of its electric vehicles helping offset the impact that a shortage of computer chips has had on vehicle production.
Tesla reported a profit of $1.45 per share, excluding one-time items, easily topping analyst expectations for a profit of 98 cents per share. Revenue nearly doubled to $11.96 billion from $6.04 billion a year earlier, when its factories were shut down for weeks due to the pandemic lockdowns.