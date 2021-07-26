Tesla's solar rebound stalls out

The solar roof was intended to be the main product made at the company's Buffalo factory, but its development has been slow since CEO Elon Musk unveiled it in October 2016, just before it acquired the solar energy business from SolarCity.

Musk also was SolarCity's CEO, and the acquisition is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by shareholders who contend the deal was unfair to investors and was a bailout of SolarCity – a company run by Musk's cousins.

The complex nature of the solar roof has hindered its development and its rollout. Musk admitted this spring that the company made “significant mistakes” that underestimated how difficult the new roofing product would be to install on some roofs.

"We continue to improve efficiency of our install crews," Tesla said.

Tesla had 1,058 employees at its South Park Avenue factory by Memorial Day weekend, which was 72% of its way toward the requirement that it have 1,460 jobs by the end of 2021 or else face a $41.2 million penalty from the state.

Tesla has received two extensions from the state that gave it more time to meet its employment target at the Buffalo factory, which was built and equipped by the state with $950 million in taxpayer funds.