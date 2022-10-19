Tesla's solar energy business continues its rebound

Tesla's solar energy business cooled during the summer after posting its best quarter in more than four years during the spring.

While Tesla deployed less solar generating capacity during the summer than it did during the spring, it still was the company's second-best quarter for solar energy deployments in five years.

The company said its residential solar business continued to grow during the third quarter, while its commercial solar installations, which can be more volatile, were down during the summer.

The results, released as Tesla reported slightly better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, indicate that the company's solar energy business has recovered from the supply chain issues that had disrupted installations during the winter.

Tesla, as has become typical in its quarterly reports, said nothing about production of its solar roof – the roofing product with solar cells built inside – that is supposed to be the signature item made at is South Buffalo factory, built with $950 million in taxpayer money.

Tesla's solar roof is complex, and that has slowed the development of the roofing system and its rollout. Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted in the spring that the company made “significant mistakes” that underestimated how difficult the new roofing product would be to install on some roofs, especially those with odd dimensions and shapes.

Tesla solar business rebounds as supply issues ease While the supply chain issues persist in the solar business, they have dissipated somewhat as the company has expanded its supplier base, the firm said as it reported better-than-expected quarterly profits despite supplier issues that led to lower electric vehicle deliveries in the quarter.

Tesla, in its only comment related to the solar roof in its report to shareholders, said it has made progress making installations more efficient.

"Our solar installation team continues to improve installation efficiency, enabling higher volumes and stronger economics," the company said, repeating the identical comment it included in its second-quarter report.

Tesla said it deployed 94 megawatts of solar energy generating capacity during the third quarter, up 13% from 83 megawatts during last summer but down from its five-year high of 106 megawatts in the spring.

Tesla has never disclosed how many solar roofs it has installed, only noting the rate of increase on occasion.

Tesla said earlier this year that it has 1,619 full-time and 17 part-time employees at the Buffalo factory, exceeding the 1,460 jobs that Tesla needed to avoid a $41.2 million penalty from the state.

To reach its job target, the company has been shifting other types of work to the Buffalo plant.

The company makes electronic components for its electric vehicle Superchargers and inverters for some of its battery products in Buffalo. It also has hired hundreds of people to work on its autonomous driving programs for electric vehicles, although many of those positions are for data annotation work that only requires a high school diploma.

There is also growing competition in the solar roofing market. GAF Energy has launched a line of solar shingles that provide homeowners with a built-in solar power array. That is similar to Tesla's solar roof, but in a simpler format that can be installed by roofers, rather than the specially trained teams used by Tesla.

GAF Energy says its roof costs about the same as a traditional roof with rooftop solar panels installed on it. GAF plans to build a $100 million factory in Texas that will increase its production capacity for its Timberline Solar shingles six-fold to 300 megawatts.