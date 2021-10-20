Tesla's solar business stagnates as it works to make solar roof installations easier

Tesla's solar energy business took a tiny step backward during the summer, with installations nearly holding steady as the green energy business' recovery stalled after hitting a two-year high during the winter.
As an economic development program, the highest-profile silver bullet projects in Buffalo Billion have had some costly disappointments and been a victim of overhyped expectations.
Tesla, once again, offered few specifics on the development of its solar roof, which is the critical product that will be made at its taxpayer-built and equipped factory in South Buffalo.
Tesla said its solar roof deployments more than doubled during the third quarter, but it did not provide any numbers to indicate the scale of roof installations. Analysts believe Tesla has installed a relatively small number of solar roofs, so a high percentage increase likely involves a modest number of additional deployments.
"Solar roof deployments more than doubled year-over-year and continued to grow sequentially," in the third quarter, Tesla said in its quarterly letter to shareholders released on Wednesday.
The complex nature of the solar roof has hindered its development and its rollout. Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted this spring that the company made “significant mistakes” that underestimated how difficult the new roofing product would be to install on some roofs.
Installing the solar tiles is complicated enough on a regular, square roof, with the extra circuitry and engineering that the solar roof requires. But that process is even more difficult when installers have to work around odd angles and other nooks and crannies that a roof may have.
"We are making further cost improvements, particularly on the installation side, in order to increase the profitability of our energy division," the company said.
Tesla had 1,058 employees at its South Park Avenue factory by Memorial Day, which was 72% of its way toward the requirement that it have 1,460 jobs by the end of 2021 or else face a $41.2 million penalty from the state.
To try to bolster employment here as the solar roof rollout moves slowly, Tesla has added electronics assembly work, customer service jobs and data annotation work for its autonomous driving system at the Buffalo plant. Tesla has hired more than 250 people for the autonomous driving support work in recent months, state officials said.
Tesla has received two extensions from the state that gave it more time to meet its employment target at the Buffalo factory, which was built and equipped by the state with more than $950 million in taxpayer funds.
The size of Tesla’s overall solar energy business is less meaningful to its Buffalo operations, since its partner, Panasonic, scrapped its solar panel manufacturing venture in Buffalo last summer, eliminating 375 jobs.
Tesla said it deployed 83 megawatts of generating capacity during the third quarter, 46% more than the 57 megawatts a year ago but 2% less than the 85 megawatts it deployed during the second quarter of this year.