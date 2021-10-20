Tesla's solar business stagnates as it works to make solar roof installations easier

Tesla's solar energy business took a tiny step backward during the summer, with installations nearly holding steady as the green energy business' recovery stalled after hitting a two-year high during the winter.

Tesla, once again, offered few specifics on the development of its solar roof, which is the critical product that will be made at its taxpayer-built and equipped factory in South Buffalo.

Tesla said its solar roof deployments more than doubled during the third quarter, but it did not provide any numbers to indicate the scale of roof installations. Analysts believe Tesla has installed a relatively small number of solar roofs, so a high percentage increase likely involves a modest number of additional deployments.

"Solar roof deployments more than doubled year-over-year and continued to grow sequentially," in the third quarter, Tesla said in its quarterly letter to shareholders released on Wednesday.

The complex nature of the solar roof has hindered its development and its rollout. Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted this spring that the company made “significant mistakes” that underestimated how difficult the new roofing product would be to install on some roofs.