Tesla's solar business remains flat as progress on roofs is slow

Installing the solar tiles is complicated even on a regular, square roof, with the extra circuitry and engineering that the solar roof requires. But that process is even more difficult when installers have to work around odd angles and other nooks and crannies that a roof may have.

Tesla said it deployed 85 megawatts of generating capacity during the fourth quarter, 1% less than the 86 megawatts a year ago but 2% more than the 83 megawatts it deployed during the third quarter.

Despite the stagnation within Tesla's solar business and the slow rollout of the solar roof, the company is on track to meet its employment goal at its South Buffalo factory and avoid a $41.2 million penalty.

The company had 1,536 full-time jobs at its South Park Avenue factory on Nov. 10, along with 21 part-time positions, according to figures provided by the state last month.

That tops the 1,460 jobs that Tesla was required to have in Buffalo by the end of the year under its agreement with the state in exchange for spending more than $950 million to build and equip the plant.

To reach its job target, the company has been shifting other types of work to the Buffalo plant.