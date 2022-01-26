Tesla's solar business remains flat as progress on roofs is slow

Tesla's solar energy business continued to tread water during the fourth quarter, with installations of its rooftop solar systems holding steady for the third straight quarter.
The flat installations are the latest sign that the recovery by Tesla's green energy business remains stalled after hitting a two-year high during the winter a year ago.
Tesla again offered few specifics on the development of its solar roof, which is the critical product that will be made at its taxpayer-built and equipped factory in South Buffalo.
Tesla said its solar roof deployments nearly tripled last year, and increased from the third quarter to the fourth, but it did not provide any numbers to indicate the scale of roof installations.
Analysts believe Tesla has installed a relatively small number of solar roofs, so a high percentage increase likely involves a modest number of additional deployments.
"We are making further cost improvements, particularly on installation, to increase energy profitability," the company said in its quarterly letter to shareholders released Wednesday afternoon.
Tesla's solar roof is complex, and that has slowed the development of the roofing system and its rollout. Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted this spring that the company made “significant mistakes” that underestimated how difficult the new roofing product would be to install on some roofs.
Installing the solar tiles is complicated even on a regular, square roof, with the extra circuitry and engineering that the solar roof requires. But that process is even more difficult when installers have to work around odd angles and other nooks and crannies that a roof may have.
Tesla said it deployed 85 megawatts of generating capacity during the fourth quarter, 1% less than the 86 megawatts a year ago but 2% more than the 83 megawatts it deployed during the third quarter.
Despite the stagnation within Tesla's solar business and the slow rollout of the solar roof, the company is on track to meet its employment goal at its South Buffalo factory and avoid a $41.2 million penalty.
The company had 1,536 full-time jobs at its South Park Avenue factory on Nov. 10, along with 21 part-time positions, according to figures provided by the state last month.
That tops the 1,460 jobs that Tesla was required to have in Buffalo by the end of the year under its agreement with the state in exchange for spending more than $950 million to build and equip the plant.
To reach its job target, the company has been shifting other types of work to the Buffalo plant.
The company makes electronic components for its electric vehicle Superchargers and inverters for some of its battery products in Buffalo. It also has hired hundreds of people to work on its autonomous driving programs for electric vehicles, although many of those positions are for data annotation work that only requires a high school diploma.
"Full Self-Driving software remains one of our primary areas of focus," the company said. "Over time, our software-related profit should accelerate our overall profitability."
Tesla's fourth-quarter profits topped $2 billion for the first time, topping analyst estimates despite the supply chain issues that have hit the auto industry hard. Tesla said it expects those supply chain issues to persist, along with transportation and labor challenges that have prevented its factories from running at full capacity.