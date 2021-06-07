Tesla's focus at Buffalo plant shifts away from solar energy as job deadline nears

The state agreed last month to another extension that further pushed the deadline to the end of December 2021 as part of a leniency initiative that applies to all companies facing job creation deadlines with the state.

"Tesla anticipates that it will continue to recover from the pandemic-related impacts and expects it will meet and exceed all of the agreement's Year Two requirements by the end of 2021," Klein said.

The factory originally was designed to produce solar panels, first for a California startup, Silevo, and then for SolarCity, which acquired Silevo and expanded the scope of the Buffalo project. Tesla acquired SolarCity and soon shifted its focus in Buffalo to its innovative but costly and difficult-to-install solar roof.

Tesla has yet to produce the solar roof in volume, after diverting resources away from the solar energy business – which once was the largest in the nation – while it focused on developing its less expensive Model 3 electric vehicle.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted last month that Tesla made "significant mistakes" that underestimated how difficult its Solarglass roof would be to install on unconventional roofs.