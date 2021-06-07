Tesla's focus at Buffalo plant shifts away from solar energy as job deadline nears

With Tesla Inc. still about 25% short of its employment target at its Buffalo factory, the electric vehicle maker is expanding its focus on jobs that aren't linked to its solar energy business.
Tesla had 1,058 employees at its South Park Avenue factory by Memorial Day weekend, which is 72% of its way toward the requirement that it have 1,460 jobs by the end of 2021 or else face a $41.2 million penalty from the state.
But the mix of those jobs is changing, with Tesla's electric vehicle business growing, while the development of its solar roof – which had been expected to be the factory's main product – is lagging because of stubborn installation problems.
"Tesla has been steadily ramping back up Gigafactory New York and expanding and diversifying the facility's operations," said Yaron Klein, a Tesla executive in a report released by state officials following a Freedom of Information Act request.
The annual report outlining Tesla's employment in Buffalo is part of its requirements after the state spent more than $950 million to build and equip the Buffalo factory, in exchange for a promise to create 1,460 jobs there.
Tesla started making electrical components for its batteries and its electric vehicle charging stations at the South Park Avenue factory in 2019, although it has never disclosed how many people are working on those non-solar operations.
The company further shifted the Buffalo workforce away from solar energy earlier this year when it started hiring for high school-level data annotation specialist jobs tied to its self-driving vehicle initiatives. Tesla said in the report that it has hired more than 250 people to work on its autonomous and self-driving vehicle initiatives.
"Since the close of the April 2021 reporting period, Tesla has increased its hiring to support the expanding power electronics and vehicle charging equipment work and the ramping of solar roof manufacturing capacity," Klein said in the report.
Tesla had 884 people working at the Buffalo factory at the end of April. It had 1,058 employees heading into Memorial Day weekend, the report said.
Tesla said in February 2020 that its workforce in Buffalo had exceeded the 1,500 mark, including Tesla employees and contract workers.
When Covid-19 hit, the plant closed temporarily. The company last month said operations at the Buffalo factory "have not yet fully ramped due to a number of factors related to the pandemic."
The state, which made Tesla the centerpiece of its Buffalo Billion economic development program, granted the company a one-year extension on its job target last year, after the onset of the pandemic. That pushed its deadline for meeting its employment target into May.
The state agreed last month to another extension that further pushed the deadline to the end of December 2021 as part of a leniency initiative that applies to all companies facing job creation deadlines with the state.
"Tesla anticipates that it will continue to recover from the pandemic-related impacts and expects it will meet and exceed all of the agreement's Year Two requirements by the end of 2021," Klein said.
The factory originally was designed to produce solar panels, first for a California startup, Silevo, and then for SolarCity, which acquired Silevo and expanded the scope of the Buffalo project. Tesla acquired SolarCity and soon shifted its focus in Buffalo to its innovative but costly and difficult-to-install solar roof.
Tesla has yet to produce the solar roof in volume, after diverting resources away from the solar energy business – which once was the largest in the nation – while it focused on developing its less expensive Model 3 electric vehicle.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted last month that Tesla made "significant mistakes" that underestimated how difficult its Solarglass roof would be to install on unconventional roofs.
It raised the price of the solar roof sharply to reflect those installation issues. It’s now requiring that homeowners installing a solar roof – or even conventional solar panels – to also put in a battery storage system using one of Tesla’s Powerwall batteries to make installations simpler and make the home much less dependent on utility-generated electricity.
The company has never disclosed how many Solarglass roofs it has installed.