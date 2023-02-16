Tesla Workers United claims Tesla Inc. fired over 30 employees at its South Buffalo plant on Wednesday, a move the union contends was in retaliation for the launch of an organizing campaign on Tuesday.

"These firings are unacceptable," Tesla Workers United said in a statement. "The expectations required of us are unfair, unattainable, ambiguous and ever changing. For our CEO, Elon Musk, to fire 30 workers and announce his $2 billion charity donation on the same day is despicable. We stand as one."

In comments distributed by Tesla Workers United, Arian Berek, a member of the organizing committee, felt "blindsided" by the firing on Wednesday. Berek had contracted Covid-19, and was out of the office, and then had to take bereavement leave.

"I returned to work, was told I was exceeding expectations and then Wednesday came along," Berek said. "I strongly feel this is in retaliation to the committee announcement and it’s shameful.”

Rochester-based Workers United is seeking an injunction from the National Labor Relations Board against the firings. The "charge against employer" filing accuses Tesla of firing the workers "in retaliation for union activity and to discourage union activity."

Tesla Workers United said workers also received an email on Wednesday night detailing a new policy prohibiting them from recording workplace meetings without all participants' permission.

"This policy violates federal labor law and also flouts New York’s one-party consent law to record conversations," Tesla Workers United said.

Tesla Workers United said on Twitter: "We’re angry. But this won’t slow us down or stop us. They want us to be scared, but they just started a stampede. These firings are the exact reason why we need a union @tesla. We believe we can do this, but more importantly we believe we WILL do this."

If the effort to organize the RiverBend facility succeeds, it would become Tesla’s first unionized workplace.

Nick Piazza, who has worked in data annotation at the Tesla plant since November 2021, said this week that workers are concerned about issues including pay and job security. But they were also upset about the company’s stance toward employees during the Christmas weekend blizzard. He said workers were told to use paid time off, sick time or vacation time when they were unable to come into the facility, and weren’t permitted to work from home.

Tesla, in a report filed with the state this month, said the Buffalo plant had 1,948 workers as of Jan. 23, with plans to add another 130 workers by the end of January.

The Buffalo factory, part of the Buffalo Billion economic development plan, was built and partly equipped by the state using more than $950 million in taxpayer funds. That works out to about $468,000 in taxpayer subsidies per job.

The mix of jobs at the Buffalo plant is far different from what was originally envisioned as a facility that would focus on solar energy.

Tesla still does work on its solar roof at the South Buffalo facility, but the complex and costly product has been difficult to develop and install, keeping production rates low. Tesla executives have not discussed the solar roof or its production in any detail during quarterly conference calls with investors and analysts in more than a year.

To reach its job target, which calls for Tesla to employ a minimum of 1,460 workers in Buffalo, the company has been shifting other types of work to the local plant.

A big part of the plant's operations now include hundreds of people who work on Tesla's autonomous driving programs for electric vehicles, collecting and analyzing data used to develop the compay's Autopilot program.

The company is making electronic components for its electric vehicle Superchargers and inverters for some of its battery products in Buffalo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.