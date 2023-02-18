It's been quite the first few days for organizers of the union campaign at Tesla's South Buffalo plant, where about 2,000 people work.

There was the excitement of Tuesday, when they officially launched the campaign and immediately garnered nationwide attention.

Then on Wednesday and Thursday, they watched as more than 40 of their colleagues were tapped on the shoulder at the plant and fired. While the union claims the firings were made in retaliation for organizing and has filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board, Tesla said the workers were let go over poor performance reviews and not due to the campaign.

"We're doing this for all of us – the employees – and then to see the retaliation and to see so many people get fired, we were all so dejected after that day," said Alexis Hy, a Tesla worker of about a year and a half. "But it just makes us want to fight harder for those people and for the rest of us that are still there."

The Tesla Workers United organizing committee gathered Saturday for its first news conference since the campaign launched. There, in the same fifth-floor room of Buffalo's Tri-Main Center where Workers United has previously celebrated major organizing victories at Starbucks, the Tesla workers described the back story of how the organizing got started, the conditions they want to fix and how they intend to do so.

They described how agitation among workers gained momentum during the historic November snowstorm that buried parts of Western New York under 7 feet of snow. During the storm, they said workers were told to use paid time off, sick time or vacation time when they were unable to come into the facility. And even though hundreds of the plant's workers work full time on their computers in the autopilot department, where they label data for the self-driving program at Tesla, they are not allowed to work from home.

Many workers on Saturday also spoke of feeling micromanaged – "down to the keystroke," one employee said – and like Tesla is monitoring their performance and output. Hy and others spoke about skipping bathroom breaks to try to meet quotas.

In a statement this week over the worker firings, Tesla said it conducts performance reviews every six months, with the latest cycle taking place from July through December. With that, Tesla said managers on Dec. 13 were told of the review schedule, noting that "low performers" would be let go the week of Feb. 12. Tesla said about 4% of the employees in its Autopilot labeling team were let go as a result of the latest performance review cycle.

Tesla Inc. cites poor performance reviews as reason for firings, not union campaign Tesla said the "impacted employees" were identified Feb. 3, about a week and a half before Tesla Workers United announced its campaign on Tuesday.

Nick Piazza, who has worked in data annotation at the Tesla plant since November 2021, said the firings have emboldened workers, showing many employees why fighting for job security is important. Right now, employees said autopilot is the primary department involved in the union campaign though factory workers also are getting involved.

Workers also are calling for pay transparency at the plant. When he was hired five months ago, Will Hance said he was promised an automatic pay raise after three months, which would have raised his pay to $20.40 an hour. Hance said that promised pay raise for him and other new hires never materialized.

Tesla did not respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

Lizzie McKimmie, a data annotation specialist at the plant, joined Tesla in April 2021 after eight years as a veterinary technician. The Grand Island native said she enjoys working at the Tesla plant, though she finds it stressful that she could lose her job at any time, especially as a single mother who lives paycheck to paycheck.

"I do want what is best for my fellow employees," said McKimmie, a Niagara Falls native. "I love this job, and I really want to make it better."