Workers at Tesla Inc.'s plant in South Buffalo have launched a drive to unionize the workforce.

A new organization called Tesla Workers United announced its intentions on Tuesday. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

"We believe unionizing will give us a voice in our workplace that we feel has been ignored to this point," the organization said in a statement. "We hope to gain mutual respect and look forward to healthy communication and cooperation with our corporate management as we transition to this new phase of our time with Tesla."

The employees are working with the Workers United union, which has supported employees of Starbucks stores in their unionizing efforts, starting with a successful campaign at a store on Elmwood Avenue. That movement has spread around the country.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In a report submitted to the state earlier this month, Tesla said it had 1,948 workers at the RiverBend plant as of Jan. 23, with plans to add another 130 employees.

The report did not provide details on what type of work the new Tesla employees are doing in Buffalo or provide any insight into the type of work now going on there.

But previous reports indicate that the mix of jobs at the Buffalo plant is far different from what was originally envisioned when the state paid more than $950 million to build and partially equip a factory that was expected to focus on solar energy.

The company is making electronic components for its electric vehicle Superchargers and inverters for some of its battery products in Buffalo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.