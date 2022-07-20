Tesla solar business rebounds as supply issues ease

Tesla's solar energy business had its best quarter in more than four years, rebounding from supply chain issues that had depressed installations during the winter.

While the supply chain issues persist in the solar business, they have dissipated somewhat as the company has expanded its supplier base, the firm said as it reported better-than-expected quarterly profits, despite supplier issues that led to lower electric vehicle deliveries in the quarter.

Tesla said nothing about production of its solar roof – the roofing product with solar cells built inside – that is supposed to be the signature item made at is South Buffalo factory, built with $950 million in taxpayer money.

Tesla's solar roof is complex, and that has slowed the development of the roofing system and its rollout. Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted in the spring that the company made “significant mistakes” that underestimated how difficult the new roofing product would be to install on some roofs, especially those with odd dimensions and shapes.

Tesla, in its only comment related to the solar roof in its report to shareholders, said it has made progress making installations more efficient.

"Our solar installation team continues to improve installation efficiency, enabling higher volumes and stronger economics," the company said.

Tesla said it deployed 106 megawatts of solar energy generating capacity during the second quarter, more than double the 48 megawatts it installed in the first quarter, when the supply chain issues were more severe. It was the most solar energy Tesla has deployed since the third quarter of 2017.

Tesla has never disclosed how many solar roofs it has installed, only noting the rate of increase. Analysts believe Tesla has installed a relatively small number of solar roofs, so even a high percentage increase likely involves a modest number of additional deployments.

Tesla said earlier this year that it has 1,619 full-time and 17 part-time employees at the Buffalo factory, exceeding the 1,460 jobs that Tesla needed to avoid a $41.2 million penalty from the state.

To reach its job target, the company has been shifting other types of work to the Buffalo plant.

The company makes electronic components for its electric vehicle Superchargers and inverters for some of its battery products in Buffalo. It also has hired hundreds of people to work on its autonomous driving programs for electric vehicles, although many of those positions are for data annotation work that only requires a high school diploma.

There is also growing competition in the solar roofing market. GAF Energy has launched a line of solar shingles that provide homeowners with a built-in solar power array. That is similar to Tesla's solar roof, but in a simpler format that can be installed by roofers, rather than the specially trained teams used by Tesla.

GAF Energy says its roof costs about the same as a traditional roof with rooftop solar panels installed on it. GAF said Tuesday that it plans to build a $100 million factory in Texas that will increase its production capacity for its Timberline Solar shingles six-fold to 300 megawatts.