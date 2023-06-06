Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. is catching flak from its neighbors near the South Park Avenue factory – and the Buffalo Planning Board.

What should have been a routine approval on Monday of an expanded parking lot for Tesla instead turned into a parade of complaints from residents against the California company.

They were worried that the parking would encroach or destroy the green space buffer between the RiverBend factory and their homes on nearby Abby, New Abby and Baraga streets. They also complained about noise and garbage generated by Tesla and its workers.

And they criticized the electric car and solar roof manufacturer over its proposal to add 570 parking spaces on a new solid asphalt lot, instead of building bus shelters to encourage the use of alternative transportation.

"Why are we talking about expanding parking?" one woman asked. "Shouldn’t we be encouraging a greener community for Buffalo?"

Tesla officials and their engineering consultants were caught off guard by the comments, which they said they had only learned of earlier that day after more than 10 opposition letters were filed with the city.

And they said they would work with South District Common Council member Chris Scanlon to set up a community meeting to respond to the quality-of-life concerns.

"We are very empathetic to the concerns of our neighbors on the residential side," said Shatorah Roberson, an attorney and staff policy advisor for Tesla. "It’s really important that we are good neighbors to the folks that we are impacting in the community."

But Roberson, former chief diversity officer for the City of Buffalo, argued that the company had addressed the issues that related directly to the parking lot itself. She noted that the lot would include a landscaped berm, while the company would plant more than 100 trees and shrubs along the southeastern border.

"All the other issues, we haven’t directly heard before. Had we heard from the community that these were things that they were experiencing, we would have already had that interaction with them," she added, offering to report back to the panel later about the community discussions. "I believe we’ve met the requirements of the Planning Board to proceed with the full site plan."

But board members weren't buying it.

“If we approve, you’re not coming before the Planning Board for anything else,” said board member Horace Gioia. “I think you look at the letters and address them. Then I would expect you’ll be in good shape the next time we meet.”

Tesla, which now has 1,200 parking spaces for its Gigafactory New York, wants to construct additional parking on a 7.4-acre vacant field with an electrical substation at 1331 South Park, on the southeast side of the factory, to serve the 2,000 employees who work there.

Neighbors questioned whether it was really necessary, instead urging more use of public buses at four nearby stops. But Tesla officials insisted that, even though they offer employees various public transit benefits and plan to add a bus shelter at the factory, the expanded lot was needed because the company is hiring and growing.