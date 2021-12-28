Tesla on track to meet Buffalo job target, avoid $41 million penalty

Tesla Inc. is on track to meet its employment goal at its South Buffalo factory and avoid a $41.2 million penalty, according to new job figures from the state.

The company had 1,536 full-time jobs at its South Park Avenue factory on Nov. 10, along with 21 part-time positions.

That tops the 1,460 jobs that Tesla was required to have in Buffalo by the end of the year under its agreement with the state in exchange for spending more than $950 million to build and equip the plant.

Tesla faces a $41.2 million penalty for any year that it falls short of its employment target. This is the first year that the requirement has been enforced.

State officials noted that the job numbers are not official and that the penalty is based on Tesla's head count on Dec. 31. But the November figures indicate that the company is on target to meet the jobs goal, barring a late round of year-end layoffs.

Tesla's focus at Buffalo plant shifts away from solar energy as job deadline nears Tesla's electric vehicle business is growing, while the development of its solar roof – which had been expected to be the factory's main product – is lagging because of stubborn installation problems.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Tesla's agreement with the state, part of the Buffalo Billion economic development initiative, only requires the company to have a certain number of jobs in Buffalo. It does not include any provisions on the type of job or how much they pay.