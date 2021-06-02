Tesla is about 500 jobs short of its Buffalo job promise; expects to meet goal by year-end

But those stumbles mean that Tesla still isn't installing the solar roof in volume - the company has never disclosed how many Solarglass roofs it has installed - and that limits demand for what is supposed to be the main product made at the Buffalo gigafactory.

To fill out the Buffalo factory and help it meet its job target Tesla has shifted electronics assembly work here and, earlier this year, asked local politicians to help promote job opportunities for high school-level data annotation specialist jobs tied to its self-driving vehicle initiatives.

“Production has gone fine, but we are choked at the installation point,” Musk said during a conference call last month. “Despite raising the price, the demand is still significantly in excess of our ability to meet the demand to install the solar roofs.”

Tesla said in February 2020 that its workforce in Buffalo had exceeded the 1,500 mark, including Tesla employees and contract workers.

Then Covid hit and the plant closed temporarily. While it reopened once last spring's lockdown was lifted, the company last month said operations at the Buffalo factory "have not yet fully ramped due to a number of factors related to the pandemic."