Tesla Inc. said it fired workers at its South Buffalo plant over poor performance reviews, and not because of a union campaign launched this week.

Tesla said the "impacted employees" were identified Feb. 3, about a week and a half before Tesla Workers United announced its campaign on Tuesday.

"We learned in hindsight that one out of the 27 impacted employees officially identified as part of the union campaign," Tesla said in its first public comments about the firings. "This exercise predated any union campaign."

Tesla said it conducts performance review cycles every six months. Employees are awarded ratings of 1 to 5 in each cycle that "helps them calibrate their work with the expectations of their job," the company said. "In the worst case, if an employee fails to meet their performance expectations, they will be let go."

Tesla said the most recent of these review cycles took place from last July through December. The company said managers on Dec. 13 received a communication about the review schedule, including that "low performers" would begin exiting the week of Feb. 12.

Tesla said about 4% of the employees in its Autopilot labeling team were let go as a result of the latest performance review cycle.

"The employees let go as part of this process received prior feedback on their poor performance from their managers over the course of the review period," Tesla said. "Despite feedback, they did not demonstrate sufficient improvement."

The company said its labeling team at the RiverBend plant has been growing over the past several months at a rate of about 10 employees a week.

"Over the last six months, the department's employee base has grown 54%, from 437 employees to 675 employees as of the beginning of this week," Tesla said.

Tesla Workers United has accused the company of firing over 30 workers in retaliation for the union campaign. Rochester-based Workers United has filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board over the firings, and is calling for the employees to be reinstated.