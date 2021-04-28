Tesla gets an extension to meet its job target in Buffalo

Tesla Inc. is getting until the end of the year to meet its employment targets at its South Buffalo factory.

The extension, granted by state development officials, will give Tesla more time to meet its promise to bring 1,460 workers to its sprawling factory in South Buffalo.

If Tesla doesn't hit that job target, the state, which spent more than $950 million to build and equip the plant, must decide whether to impose a $41.3 million penalty.

The state granted Tesla a one-year extension on its job target last year, after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, that expires this month. And it agreed earlier this month to another extension that would push the deadline to the end of December 2021 as part of a leniency initiative that applies to all companies facing job-creation deadlines with the state.

“The economic upheaval and uncertainty caused by the global pandemic continues to have negative effects on businesses and the economy, both worldwide and within New York," Empire State Development said in a statement.

"As a result, Empire State Development will extend the opportunity for business relief through the end of 2021 for any qualifying ESD partners who continue to demonstrate COVID-19 related economic hardship, including Tesla," the agency said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month