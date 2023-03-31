The dream behind the $950 million that New York taxpayers pumped into the Tesla factory in South Buffalo was to make the region a leader in the up-and-coming solar energy industry.

It started with a high-risk bet on a solar panel startup that was working on developing panels that turned more of the sun’s energy into electricity. It morphed into a high-volume bet on rooftop solar through SolarCity, and then, when that company was on the verge of imploding, it shifted to Tesla, where CEO Elon Musk went all-in on a radical concept: A solar roof that looked like a regular roof.

Now, six years after Musk first touted the solar roof on a Hollywood set with great fanfare, the solar roof is barely generating a spark within the solar energy industry.

A new report from analysts at energy research firm Wood Mackenzie released Thursday estimated that Tesla has installed only about 3,000 of its solar roofs since 2016. The report is notable because it does something that Tesla has never done – quantify how many solar roofs it has installed.

What the report shows is that while Musk said in 2019 that he wanted the Buffalo plant to be making 1,000 solar roofs each week, the reality is far different.

The company installed an average of 21 solar roofs per week last year. In its best quarter – the first quarter of last year – Tesla installed solar roofs at a rate of 32 a week, the report found.

It confirms what other analysts have long suspected: Tesla’s solar roof has failed to catch on, and in its current form, it is unlikely to ever become the transformative product that state officials hoped could make Buffalo the center of a fast-growing industry.

“Other products may take the lead in building-integrated solar roofing products,” said Max Issokson, the Wood Mackenzie analyst who was the report’s lead author.

In fact, Tesla faces growing competition in the solar roofing market. GAF Energy has launched a line of solar shingles that provide homeowners with a built-in solar power array. That is similar to Tesla's solar roof, but in a simpler format that can be installed by roofers, rather than the specially trained teams used by Tesla.

GAF Energy says its roof costs about the same as a traditional roof with rooftop solar panels installed on it. GAF is building a $100 million factory in Texas that will increase its production capacity for its Timberline Solar shingles six-fold to 300 megawatts.

“GAF Energy’s Timberline Solar roofing system is better positioned to achieve widespread adoption,” because it is faster and easier to install, and GAF, as a roofing company, has natural ties to consumers thinking about replacing their roof, Issokson said.

Tesla, in contrast, has struggled to produce and install its solar roof – essentially glass tiles with solar cells inside – because of the complex nature of the product and challenges installing it on roofs with irregular shapes. The high cost also has muted demand.

Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department, did not respond to an email seeking comment. Empire State Development also did not respond to a request for comment.

Issokson thinks the demand for solar roofing products will grow, but Tesla will have to make its solar roof less complex.

“The future potential of Tesla’s solar roof will rely on the company’s ability to simplify and streamline installations and tap into a broader customer base,” he said.

For now, the solar roof is an expensive niche product. Wood Mackenzie estimates that Tesla has installed solar roofs with a total generating capacity of about 30 megawatts. That's enough to power about 5,200 homes.

To look at it another way, the solar roof accounted for about 0.3% of all residential solar installed during each of the last two years. And if you look at the broader U.S. roofing market, where 5 million roofs are replaced each year, the solar roof has a market share of 0.03%, the report said.

Instead, Tesla has shifted gears in Buffalo to avoid a $41.2 million annual penalty from the state if it didn’t have 1,540 jobs at the South Park Avenue facility. Those changes have turned it into a fairly conventional – albeit very pricey – facility that Tesla uses to take advantage of the lower wages and operating costs here.

It combines some manufacturing and assembly work with hundreds of desk-based data annotation employees who compile information that Tesla analysts elsewhere use to help develop its autopilot self-driving technology.

In essence, that data annotation work pretty closely resembles the back-office work that banks and other financial services firms have flocked to Buffalo Niagara for because of its less expensive labor.

That shift has allowed Tesla to meet its job goal and dodge the state penalty. It had 1,734 full-time workers in Buffalo at the end of 2022, along with another 107 part-timers. It also predicted that its workforce would top 2,000 by the end of January.

About a third of those workers – 675 in early March – work on its autopilot labeling team, where a movement is afoot to unionize those workers.

The plant also makes fully assembled electric vehicle Supercharger sites that come with charging stalls mounted on concrete slabs. Tesla tweeted earlier this month that more than half of the 40,000 Superchargers around the world were made in Buffalo.

Those jobs are good to have, and self-driving technology and electric vehicle chargers are products of the future, but they’re not what was envisioned when the $950 million state investment was made. The data annotation and production associate jobs start at around $19 an hour. The state subsidies work out to more than $463,000 for every job at the Tesla plant.

It is another of the disappointments from the state’s Buffalo Billion program. While the program gave the Buffalo Niagara region a much-needed jolt of confidence and a new sense of optimism, the highest-profile projects, from Tesla and the International Business Machine’s tech hub to the still unfinished drug manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, all failed to become catalysts for growth in some of the so-called industries of the future.

Rather than the place-building approach preferred by Howard Zemsky, The Buffalo News' landlord who played a big role in crafting the region's economic development plan before the Buffalo Billion came along, the silver bullet projects pushed by the Cuomo administration and SUNY Polytechnic chief Alain Kaloyeros were big budget swings for the fences. And they largely whiffed, with the Cuomo administration overpromising and predicting vast spinoff benefits that, for the most part, haven't panned out.

The solar roof is a prime example. Musk touted it as a key part of his vision for a sustainable future, built around electric vehicles, rooftop solar and batteries to store that energy until it’s needed.

But Tesla starved the solar energy business it acquired when it bought SolarCity of resources as it scrambled to launch its Model 3 electric vehicle. As its solar business shriveled, its solar panel making partnership at the Buffalo plant with Panasonic dissolved.

Tesla now gets its solar panels for conventional rooftop applications from overseas. When Tesla shifted its focus to the solar roof, it didn’t need panel-making equipment that the state had bought for more than $207 million. The state sold it for a fraction of their original cost.

Just as Tesla’s solar roof installations are just a fraction of their original goal.