Termini: Bills stadium can work successfully in downtown Buffalo

"This is the time to do it. We always think small, instead of thinking big. Now we have an opportunity, and we’re cheaping out," Termini said. "This would be a game-changer for downtown."

He's already got an ally in the Common Council, which passed a resolution to that effect earlier this week, and now he's seeking to build support more broadly.

And contrary to the skepticism about potential parking and traffic, Termini insists that it could work, not only as well as the current site, but better because of the nearby parking lots and ramps, easy highway access and both Metro Rail and Amtrak trains within walking distance.

They've even taken to the drawing board to prove it, using visual diagrams, maps and renderings with placeholders to show what it could look like and how it would fit in.

The lobbying by Termini and Siegel is the latest effort to sway decision-makers toward a downtown stadium. Both also say they are doing it on their own initiative, as advocates for the city, and are not being paid or seeking any personal gain, although Siegel does work for Termini's Signature Development and shares office space with Termini's team.

