Tentative deal reached to end Mercy Hospital strike

Then, on Sunday, both sides reported progress before talks, once again, broke down at 6 a.m. when they couldn't come to terms on a staffing agreement. Later that day, Catholic Health started sending notices to striking workers, informing them it would no longer administer and pay their health benefits. Several days earlier, Catholic Health had said it was considering such a move as the strike entered its second month.

But after Sunday's near-deal, the two sides got back to talking later in the week, hammering out an agreement on staffing that was the most significant issue in this dispute.

The union sought a nurse-to-patient ratio of one nurse for every four patients in the medical-surgical areas, seeking to alleviate burnout and exhaustion among its members while bolstering patient care. Catholic Health regularly pointed to the national shortage of health care workers, especially nurses, that could make hitting ratios a challenge.

What Catholic Health proposed, it argued, went beyond staffing ratios, with plans to hire more nursing assistants and immediate treatment assistants that could free the registered nurses up to work at the top of their license. With those hiring plans, Catholic Health's plan revealed earlier this week resulted in a proposed nurse-to-patient ratio of one nurse for every five patients.