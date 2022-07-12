Tensions boil over as Eastern Hills Mall owner tries to block the BFLO Store from leaving

Landlord and tenant disputes usually play out behind closed office doors. It's not every day you see a landlord parking a tractor in front of a store's doors to prevent it from leaving.

But that was the unusual – and highly public – move Uniland Development made Monday night in its fight with the BFLO Store, which is moving its flagship location down the street to Transitown Plaza. The two sides are involved in a dispute over who owns fixtures and other improvements made to the space.

But there's more to the story than a spat over light sconces and store display hardware.

Tensions have been building for some time between Uniland and the store that had been a feather in the mall's cap for years, filling a prominent 28,000-square-foot empty Sears anchor spot. Eastern Hills was the BFLO Store's flagship location.

But the relationship soured recently.

Contract negotiations for the space did not go well, with Uniland seeking a substantial rent increase, according to BFLO Store owner Nathan Mroz. The BFLO Store balked and struck a deal to move to Transitown Plaza, leaving Uniland without one of its anchor tenants at a time when malls already are scrambling to lure shoppers.

It also wasn't just about the BFLO Store.

The BFLO Store has a store-within-a-store concept, where it leases space to other tenants, including Chrusciki Bakery, Sto Lat Bar, Simply Pierogi, Home Today and Lox Salon.

Mroz and a Sto Lat Bar spokesperson contend Uniland has been trying to get those tenants to move to sign leases with the mall – a move that would take revenue away from the BFLO Store and redirect it to Uniland.

In negotiations with tenants that had subleased with BFLO, Uniland was marketing the BFLO Store space – space that Mroz spent $2 million renovating when he took over what was an old, empty Sears store, they said.

The break between the BFLO Store and Uniland came less than a month after the BFLO Store announced that it was moving out of the mall to a competing plaza less than a mile to the south.

But the simmering issues boiled over this week, with the padlocking and blocking of the store.

The mall said it took the action because it was concerned that the BFLO Store was removing fixtures that belonged to the mall as workers packed up in advance of the move.

Sto Lat Bar officials expressed concern over items removed from the event space, which it shares with the BFLO Store, has the liquor license for and is in negotiations to possibly take over. The sublease tenants are attached to the store by a hallway, and items in that hallway, bathroom and other shared spaces have been removed, including windows, doors and plumbing.

"The lighting fixtures have been taken down. At the end of the day, it is between the BFLO Store and the mall but it kind of affects all of us at some point," said Alyssa Menickelly Klink, a spokeswoman for Sto Lat Bar, Simply Pierogi and Chrusciki Bakery."

Mroz said he has left tenant spaces alone so as not to disrupt their business but has removed fixtures from shared spaces, patching and cleaning as he goes.

"I paid for them, and there is nothing in my contract that says I need to leave them," he said. "I am trying to be respectful of their wishes for me to move, but I have two loans on the redevelopment of that building and I must take what is mine."

In a statement, Uniland said it prevented the store's access over "concerns that they were removing unauthorized structural components" including windows, doors, flooring, light fixtures and plumbing. Uniland said it could create a safety issue and took action.

"We find these actions alarming as they could create life safety issues and/or building code violations, and out of an abundance of caution and safety we have decided that this is the best course of action," Uniland said in a statement.

Uniland declined to answer questions.

Burt Flickinger III, a retail expert and managing director at retail consultancy Strategic Resource Group, which has helped tenants dispute leases, said he was surprised by the accusations.

"I'm not sure I can believe my ears on this one," he said. "This is some of the most outrageous, tortious interference I've ever seen."

It is made all the more puzzling considering how desperate malls are for good retailers, and Mroz said the "substantial" increase in his rent seemed to indicate the mall was trying to get rid of him.

"Here you've got a great merchant literally breathing life into the mall to rescue it from unviability to tremendous viability," he said.

The BFLO Store is set to reopen Saturday in its new location at Transitown Plaza, but this incident could delay that, Mroz said. Uniland representatives entered the store during business hours Monday night, told customers to leave and began padlocking doors shut, the store said.

The BFLO Store started at Eastern Hills 10 years ago and now has four locations, including ones at McKinley Mall, Walden Galleria and Canalside.