Ten finalists ready to vie for 43North prize money

The international appeal of the 43North business plan competition was on display in Wednesday's qualifying round for the 19 finalists.

One finalist traveled from Africa to compete. Another was from the United Kingdom. There were entrants from Canada. Even one of the locally based finalists hails from New Zealand.

About 30 judges listened to a full day of pitches at Seneca One tower and peppered the finalists with questions, before deliberating and cutting the field to 10.

Those 10 finalists will compete on-stage Thursday at Shea's Performing Arts Center before a new panel of judges. The grand prize winner in the state-backed startup competition gets $1 million, while seven runners-up will receive $500,000 each. Two other finalists won't win any prize money.

The eight prize winners will be required to base their startup operations in Buffalo for at least one year, and 43North gets a 5% equity stake in each of the businesses. And there's the hope that one of them will turn into the next ACV Auctions, a past 43North champion that became the region's first startup "unicorn" and went public earlier this year.