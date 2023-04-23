A 45-year-old Judaica museum in downtown Buffalo has reopened to the public after two years of reimagining and renovation, featuring a more extensive display of historic and cultural artifacts than before that showcases the history of Buffalo's Jewish community and, particularly, the history of Temple Beth Zion as one of the oldest Reform congregations in the country.

JUDAIC MUSEUM WILL SERVE DUAL PURPOSES Long ago, artifacts obtained by the Benjamin and Dr. Edgar R. Cofeld Judaic Museum overflowed the room at Temple Beth Zion where the tiny repository opened in 1982, and began filling the adjacent hallway. Still, they kept coming. Among the more recent gifts: A decorative table offered by Earl McDonald, a retired city Water Department employee and collector who

The redesigned and more visible Benjamin & Dr. Edgar R. Cofeld Judaic Museum is now located in the central hallway of the historic Delaware Avenue synagogue, taking up what had been the former library and courtyard foyer in the middle of the first floor.

Its collection includes more than 1,500 items that were donated or bequeathed by its congregants, such as materials about the history, architecture and culture of Temple Beth Zion – the second synagogue to be established in Buffalo and the oldest one still remaining. It also contains many additional artifacts that are still being catalogued.

"There’s a large backlog that we’re looking forward to processing over the next year," said Chana Kotzin, the temple curator and historian, as well as the Jewish community's archivist.

The move to a more prominent and open space will ensure that the displays will be seen by more people as "an immersive experience for congregants and visitors when they simply walk down the first-floor hallway," according to a press release announcing the move from its former location on the north wing of the synagogue. The new exhibits will focus on the stories of Jewish Buffalo and Temple Beth Zion, as well as Jewish holidays and life-cycle events.

“The new location for the Cofeld Museum and collection is intended to improve the overall congregational experience at 805 Delaware, and places it in the prime path from the parking lot entrance to the chapel, and from the sanctuary to the Fink Auditorium,” said Susan R. Adelman, one of the co-chairs of the project.

While a quarter of the items are specific to Beth Zion, the museum also highlights Judaica from around the world, and is the largest such museum in Western New York. Among its holdings are a Sephardic Torah case, a ketubah, or marriage contract, written in Farsi, an old Megillah scroll telling the story of the Purim holiday and a shofar from the Philippines carved by U.S. soldiers during World War II.

"Our collection isn’t a Reform Jewish collection," Kotzin said. "We’ve really tried to demonstrate that this collection is broad in scope and origin. We're trying to tell multiple stories at once."

Temple Beth Zion was founded in 1850, although its congregants worshipped at different locations for four decades before a permanent synagogue was built at 599 Delaware Ave. in 1890. However, that original building was destroyed in a fire in 1961, so the congregation built and dedicated a new facility in 1967 at its current location, designed by architect Max Abramovitz.

Its main sanctuary includes stained glass windows, an ark for its Torah scrolls, a menorah and Ten Commandments tablets, all designed by Ben Shahn, an artist. And the synagogue building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018, with a formal plaque that was installed earlier this year.

The Cofeld Museum opened in 1978 on the synagogue's first floor, and was later expanded in 1981, 1996 and 2005. It was originally created and endowed by Bertha S. Cofeld to honor the memory of her husband, Benjamin, and her son, and was later managed by others. Its holdings include not only artifacts gifted by members, former members and their families, but also pieces that were acquired over time.

Most recently, the museum was displaced by the need to expand the office space for Jewish Family Services. But instead of just shuffling it to another area, former TBZ President David Goldberg appointed a task force that led a two-year effort to re-envision how the museum would be displayed and to reintroduce it to the community.

"This has been a huge undertaking and a really impressive project to me," said Rabbi Brent Gutmann, Beth Zion's new senior rabbi, who arrived in August from Detroit. He will be formally "installed" May 19-20 as the congregation's 11th senior rabbi in 173 years.

"It’s important that this museum is here to be an opportunity to engage our community, to be an opportunity to create a discussion, to be an opportunity to carry forward those values that have made Buffalo great," he added.

The initiative also received backing from a variety of volunteers and donors, including developer Randy Benderson, whose family are longtime members and supporters of TBZ.

“This project has been a mitzvah for the whole team,” said attorney Laurence K. Rubin, who co-chaired the task force with Adelman.

For now, the museum is open by appointment only. But Kotzin said that a program of tours will be available by the fall, with a team of seven docents.

The rededication of the new museum is part of an important turnaround for Temple Beth Zion, as the region's largest synagogue continues its own recovery from not only the impacts of the pandemic, but also from three years of leadership turmoil and membership division.

Temple Beth Zion's former cantor accuses synagogue of blacklisting her in retaliation Cantor Penny Myers has filed a formal complaint with the state Division of Human Rights alleging that Temple Beth Zion violated state anti-discrimination laws.

That upheaval followed the revelation by The Buffalo News in October 2020 that former Cantor Penny S. Myers had lodged formal accusations of sexual harassment against former Rabbi Jonathan Freirich.

The Central Conference of American Rabbis conducted an investigation and cited Freirich for five violations of the organization's ethics code over four years. However, the findings were kept quiet from the congregation by both the CCAR and by the synagogue's leadership, until The Buffalo News obtained and published the report.

Both Freirich and Myers have since left Beth Zion, which was led by an interim rabbi until Gutmann was hired.