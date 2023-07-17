Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day and Ted's Hot Dogs is celebrating by offering half-priced regular hot dogs at all open locations. Regular hot dogs are usually priced at $4.09.

Last year on National Hot Dog Day, hot dogs were available for 99 cents.

"This year, it's a bit different with the economy so we're doing everything we can, which is half off," said Evan Ortolani, Ted's president.

This is the first year since Covid that Ted's is widely advertising the price break, for fear of overwhelming its staff, which has been stretched thin.

"They were ready for it but we didn't want to overwhelm them and this is the first year we're like, let's tell Buffalo about it, let's get everyone ready and let's see if we can start getting lines out the door again on National Hot Dog Day."

Stores will offer a limited menu on Wednesday in order to keep lines moving.