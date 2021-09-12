Technology entrepreneur buys $2.1 million home in Boston hills

The property also includes a separate fitness building, an out-building or barn for equipment and other storage and two fenced-in grazing areas with drainage and sprinklers, according to the listing. The horse stalls could be removed to convert to a sports area.

The property was originally listed in November 2020 for $1.799 million, and then relisted in June for $2.2 million, according to Realtor.com.

Utilant is a provider of loss-control inspection and survey management software used by property and casualty insurers in underwriting and risk management. The company moved its headquarters in 2018 to one of Rocco Termini's Chandler Street buildings, and raised $7.5 million in capital in 2019.

In May 2021, it was acquired for an undisclosed price by Majesco, a global insurance industry firm based in New Jersey, and combined with Majesco's data and analytics section.

Worral helped start Utilant and served as a senior software engineer before rising to vice president of development from October 2009 until April 2018, and then executive vice president until June 2021.

Lipke was senior executive vice president of Gibraltar Steel Corp. when he resigned in 2003 after 25 years with the company.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.