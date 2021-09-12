 Skip to main content
Technology entrepreneur buys $2.1 million home in Boston hills
Technology entrepreneur buys $2.1 million home in Boston hills

Four months after the company he co-founded was acquired by a global insurance technology firm, a technology entrepreneur and seed stage investor paid $2.1 million on a 14-acre estate in the Town of Boston – only the sixth time in recent memory that a home sale topped the $2 million benchmark in Western New York.

Andrew Worral, who co-founded insurance software company Utilant Inc., and his wife, Amber, purchased a gated stone-and-wood mansion on secluded Woodlee Court, overlooking Chestnut Ridge.

The sellers were Neil E. Lipke, a onetime Gibraltar Industries executive, and Shannon Lipke.

The purchase involved six parcels in the towns of Boston and Orchard Park, and was completed in two transactions by two separate limited-liability companies.

The Worrals paid $1.4 million for the nine-year-old house, a barn with seven horse stalls and a vacant lot, and another $700,000 for additional vacant land.

Elmwood Village house sells for $1.25 million

Elmwood Village house sells for $1.25 million

An asset management executive at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and the head of a Buffalo business have acquired a six-bedroom Elmwood Village home for $1.25 million. John L. Hurley III and Kathleen Marie Hurley bought a 3,897-square-foot house on Tudor Place, just off West Ferry Street, with five and a half bedrooms. Built in 1936 on 0.36 acres,

The 3,950-square-foot main house has four bedrooms, a theater room, a billiards room and bar, a home office and home-learning rooms, according to the listing by Drew Cerza of Howard Hanna Real Estate, and online photos. There's also a balcony, a deck, a patio and an outdoor pool.

The property also includes a separate fitness building, an out-building or barn for equipment and other storage and two fenced-in grazing areas with drainage and sprinklers, according to the listing. The horse stalls could be removed to convert to a sports area.

The property was originally listed in November 2020 for $1.799 million, and then relisted in June for $2.2 million, according to Realtor.com.

Utilant is a provider of loss-control inspection and survey management software used by property and casualty insurers in underwriting and risk management. The company moved its headquarters in 2018 to one of Rocco Termini's Chandler Street buildings, and raised $7.5 million in capital in 2019.

In May 2021, it was acquired for an undisclosed price by Majesco, a global insurance industry firm based in New Jersey, and combined with Majesco's data and analytics section.

Worral helped start Utilant and served as a senior software engineer before rising to vice president of development from October 2009 until April 2018, and then executive vice president until June 2021.

Lipke was senior executive vice president of Gibraltar Steel Corp. when he resigned in 2003 after 25 years with the company.

